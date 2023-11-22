EA FC 24 leak hints at Cristian Romero arriving as a Thunderstruck SBC

Cristian Romero has been leaked to be arriving in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the upcoming Thunderstruck promo. This Argentine center-back is rumored to present himself as an SBC player during that event, providing gamers with an excellent defensive option for their Premier League squads on the virtual pitch.

The Thunderstruck promo is expected to consist of live cards with dynamic ratings and stats that can be upgraded over time based on their respective teams' performances in real life. That brings attention to certain squads' upcoming matches. This article will present Thunderstruck Romero's rumored stats and discuss how the special card might turn out to be.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Cristian Romero rumored to arrive as a Thunderstruck SBC player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

This is the second player SBC to be leaked before the Thunderstruck promo's arrival, with Frenkie de Jong being the first. With such high-profile names being part of this event, gamers are eagerly waiting for the official reveal of its roster, especially with Cristian Romero being an important part of the Spurs lineup.

The North London team are currently among the most consistent clubs in Europe, which could fetch him some upgrades. The title race in the Premier League is heating up, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs, and Manchester City battling for the top spot.

Thunderstruck players will receive boosts based on their teams' performances in domestic competitions, bringing even more attention to the English top flight.

What will Thunderstruck Cristian Romero look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The World Cup-winning center-back is one of the most underrated defenders in Europe, and some would argue that the overall rating and stats of his base version don't do him justice. However, FUT Sheriff predicts that his Thunderstruck SBC card will be much better, showcasing an overall rating of 87 with the following stats:

Pace: 78

Shooting: 52

Passing: 66

Dribbling: 72

Defending: 89

Physicality: 87

If these stats turn out to be accurate, he could potentially be among the best Premier League center-backs in this title, rivaling the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Hero Vincent Kompany. If his Thunderstruck version appears in-game, he will also have the possibility of receiving upgrades in the future. That will make this a very popular and enticing SBC in EA FC 24.