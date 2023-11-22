EA FC 24 leak hints at Frenkie de Jong arriving as a Thunderstruck SBC

The first SBC player to be released as part of the upcoming Thunderstruck promo has been leaked on social media, with Frenkie de Jong being rumored to receive a special version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This Dutchman is regarded as an elite-tier midfielder by Ultimate Team enthusiasts, and his abilities will be boosted even further with his rumored special item.

The Thunderstruck event will be part of the Black Friday festivities in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, providing gamers with an expansive roster of special cards to try and obtain over the course of that promo.

However, leaks suggest that Frenkie de Jong may not be part of the event roster available in packs but rather be released via an SBC. If this information turns out to be accurate, his special item will be much more accessible to the masses.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from X/FUT Sheriff.

Frenkie de Jong is rumored to arrive as an SBC player during the Thunderstruck promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

After securing the La Liga title last season, FC Barcelona have received a host of well-deserved upgrades in EA FC 24. However, Frenkie de Jong has retained his rating from 2022 despite being one of their key performers. Regardless, his stats and attributes make him a meta midfield option, and his leaked Thunderstruck SBC item is likely to be even better.

If unofficial information from FUT Sheriff is to be believed, these Thunderstruck items will receive upgrades based on their team's performances in real life. With how impressive Barca have been in recent years, gamers can surely expect de Jong to receive some boosts in the future.

What will Thunderstruck de Jong look like?

While his exact overall rating and stats are not known, FUT Sheriff predicts that this Dutch maestro will initially receive a +1 to his base rating and will be 88-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 83

Shooting: 70

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 79

Physicality: 80

If these stats prove to be accurate, then he will definitely be an amazing option for gamers who have La Liga or Dutch players in their starting eleven. His gold item was already one of the most popular midfielders in this game, and the dynamic nature of Thunderstruck items will only make his rumored SBC even more enticing for those looking to elevate their squad and bolster their midfield in EA FC 24.