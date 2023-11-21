EA FC 24 leaks hint at Ronaldinho and Henry being part of the Thunderstruck promo

With Black Friday festivities beginning soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, a recent leak suggests that Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry will be part of the upcoming Thunderstruck promo. These legends are widely regarded as two of the most skillful and entertaining players to ever grace the beautiful game, and their abilities on the virtual pitch are an accurate depiction of how good they were in their prime.

If leaks are to be believed, the Thunderstruck promo will feature dynamic cards that can receive upgrades based on their team's performances. The roster will contain both current athletes and Icons, with Icons being linked to one of their former clubs.

Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry are rumored to arrive as Thunderstruck players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Icons are undoubtedly elite-tier items in the world of Ultimate Team, and with EA FC 24 having just one base version of these legendary players, they are even more rare and exclusive. However, EA Sports regularly introduced special promo versions of Icons, with the Thunderstruck promo being leaked to include the likes of Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry.

This is a brand-new promo and will be part of the Black Friday festivities in Ultimate Team.

What will Thunderstruck Ronaldinho look like in EA FC 24?

Expand Tweet

The Brazilian maestro is a beloved name in the world of football, and his popularity translates over the virtual pitch as well. His 93-rated base version is already overpowered, making his leaked 94-rated card even more appealing. FUT Sheriff predicts he could possess the following stats:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 90

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 96

Defending: 39

Physicality: 82

His performances will be linked to FC Barcelona, who are the reigning La Liga champions. While the stipulations and upgrade conditions are yet to be revealed, his amazing in-game abilities and dynamic rating will make him one of the most expensive attackers in the game.

What will Thunderstruck Thierry Henry look like?

Expand Tweet

French marksman Thierry Henry is considered one of the best forwards in the history of the Premier League. His potential upgrades will be linked to Arsenal FC, where he established himself as a legend of the sport. RunTheIconMarkt predicts that he will be 93-rated with these attributes:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 92

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 54

Physicality: 81

If these stats prove to be accurate, he could rival the best strikers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.