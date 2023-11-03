EA FC 24 La Liga POTM Jude Bellingham SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

After an extremely impressive start to his career with Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has been crowned as the La Liga POTM for the month of October, receiving an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The Englishman has wasted no time in asserting his dominance in the league, leading Los Blancos to victory on multiple occasions, including the most recent El Clasico.

Jude Bellingham is undoubtedly one of the most hyped and popular players in the sport today, with his goalscoring contributions from midfield helping Real Madrid reach the top of the table.

Jude is just as overpowered on the virtual pitch of EA FC 24, and his latest POTM SBC version in EA FC 24 will definitely be an elite-tier midfielder.

La Liga POTM Jude Bellingham is now available as an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

As one of the most high-profile transfers of the summer, much was expected from Jude Bellingham as he joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund.

The English midfielder has managed to surpass all expectations and is currently the top-scorer for the Spanish giants, performing in both domestic and European competitions and receiving a La Liga POTM SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

He already possesses several special cards in the game, with his 87-rated Team of the Week version and 88-rated Trailblazers card regarded as top-tier items.

How to unlock POTM Jude Bellingham in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC is rather well-priced, considering how overpowered he is in the game. It consists of five segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards.

These are the specific requirements of each individual squad:

Real Madrid

Real Madrid players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

England

England players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

La Liga

LALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 630,000 coins, which is much lower than Bellingham's Trailblazers version.

The new POTM Jude Bellingham showcases similar stats when compared to the Trailblazers, making the SBC a worthwhile proposition for gamers looking to elevate the quality of their midfield.

He has four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, and some of the best PlayStyles you could ask for in a midfielder in EA FC 24.

With a majority of gamers having plenty of untradeable fodder players in their club already, he will be easier to craft than most expensive SBCs.