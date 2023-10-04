EA Sports release Team of the Week 3 (TOTW 3) in EA FC 24, Bellingham headlines the roster

Team of the Week 3 (TOTW 3) is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with players like Jude Bellingham, Lautaro Martinez, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia receiving in-form items. These are some of the highest-rated players in their respective leagues, and their boosted versions will undoubtedly be amazing in their roles on the virtual pitch.

All the superstars included in the TOTW 3 lineup have had spectacular performances over the course of this weekend, leading their teams to victory and helping them solidify their position in the league.

Jude Bellingham, in particular, has been in sublime form, and his 87-rated in-form version could be among the best midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Jude Bellingham spearheads the TOTW 3 roster in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Real Madrid have had a stunning start to their 2023/24 season and are currently the table-leaders in La Liga. Their new signing, Jude Bellingham, has been an absolute game-changer and is currently their leading goal-scorer and assist provider. His performance during the weekend against Girona helped Los Blancos achieve the top spot and earned him a special card in TOTW 3 of EA FC 24.

Similarly, the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also impressed during the weekend fixtures, with the former scoring all four goals in a 4-0 win. Both these Serie A superstars are also part of the TOTW 3 lineup alongside Bellingham, making the squad possibly the most impressive Team of the Week so far in the game cycle.

Which players are included in the TOTW 3 squad?

The latest squad of in-forms includes both male and female athletes from the best domestic competitions across the globe, including the likes of:

Martin Ødegaard: 88

Lautaro Martinez: 88

Jude Bellingham: 87

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Ollie Watkins: 85

Racheal Kundananji: 85

Toby Alderweireld: 84

Riccardo Orsolini: 82

Joachim Andersen: 82

Jordan Teze: 81

Alassane Plea: 81

Lea Vilhjalmsdottir: 81

Luis Javier Suarez: 81

Mory Diaw: 80

Kristoffer Haugen: 80

Yusuf Sari: 80

Riley McGree: 80

The new Team of the Week system is a breath of fresh air, favoring a smaller lineup but with better stats and a higher minimum rating threshold. All in-form items are now at least 80-rated, making them rarer and more valuable.

With the likes of Bellingham, Ødegaard, Kvaratskhelia, and Martinez up for grabs, gamers will be eager to play the upcoming Champions tournament to try and obtain some of these players from the new and improved rewards system of EA FC 24.