EA Sports releases Best of TOTW Team of the Week 10 in EA FC 24 featuring Lewandowski and Van Dijk

For the Team of the Week 10 in EA FC 24, EA Sports has released the Best of TOTW. This roster features some exciting upgrades, including the 91-rated Lewandowski and 90-rated Van Dijk cards. As the Team of the Week promo reaches double digits, players will have the chance to pack a number of good items for their Ultimate Team squads. These TOTW items will feature lucrative In-Form upgrades that were released in earlier iterations of the promo.

The Team of the Week series is one of the few recurring features of EA FC 24 that not only brings fresh content on a weekly basis but also commemorates the top footballers of the week. Its items come with In-Form upgrades that directly reflect their real-life performances across various competitions worldwide.

This article will go over the tenth iteration of the series released on November 22. It will also offer a comprehensive list of the upgraded roster to help gamers determine which card they can try to pack.

Best of TOTW brings back some of the top Team of the Week cards from previous EA FC 24 releases

Like previous weeks, the Team of the Week 10 features some highly-rated cards but with a twist. Normally these rosters feature top performers from a particular week. However, this time, TOTW has brought back old cards that EA FC 24 players may have missed.

The special items in question have boosted ratings and are highly sought after by Ultimate Team enthusiasts looking to get an edge over their opponents.

The Best of TOTW is a bit different from normal versions of such releases as it doesn't offer new cards. Rather, it is a compilation of some of the top cards from previous Team of the Week releases. This includes the 91-rated card for Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski that appeared in the first iteration of the promo.

Without further ado, here are all the items on the Best of TOTW roster with their upgraded ratings listed below:

Lewandowski: 91

Van Dijk: 90

Griezman: 89

Renard: 89

Valverde: 89

Son: 88

Bellingham: 87

Dembele: 87

Karchaoui: 87

Rodrygo: 86

Goretzka: 86

Doku: 85

Lamptey: 84

Giroud: 84 (GK)

Keen-eyed EA FC 24 players may have noticed that the Best of TOTW roster also features the fan-favorite 84-rated Giroud goalkeeper card that was awarded to the AC Milan striker for his penalty save back in Team of the Week 4.

A notable exception, however, involves the much-sought-after 92-rated Mbappe card that was released last week as part of Team of the Week 9. The Best of TOTW re-introduces older cards. As such, EA FC 24 players will hope for Mbappe's 92-rated card to make a comeback to the pool at a later date.