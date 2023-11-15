EA Sports releases Team of the Week 9 (TOTW 9) in EA FC 24 featuring upgrades for Mbappe and Benzema 

EA Sports has released the Team of the Week 9 in EA FC 24, which features upgraded cards dedicated to a number of big names, including Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Karim Benzema. These In-Form upgrades will be welcomed by Ultimate Team enthusiasts looking for another batch of TOTW cards with boosted stats, especially considering many have been disappointed by the ongoing Triple Threat promo.

As its name suggests, the Team of the Week series is a recurring promo that introduces fresh content every week. It also commemorates the top footballers of the last seven days. This helps EA FC 24 players establish a sense of connection to real-life football. The following section will give readers an overview of the latest TOTW9, including a list of its full roster of members with their upgraded stats.

Team of the Week 9 has been released and features TOTW cards for Mbappe, Benzema, and Rodrygo in EA FC 24

In-Form upgrades have the potential to completely change how an in-game card performs by boosting its ratings. This makes them very lucrative for Ultimate Team players looking for highly-rated items for their squads to gain an upper hand in multiplayer. However, TOTW cards do come at an increased cost.

The Team of the Week 9 comes with a number of highly popular players, including PSG's Kylian Mbappe. This striker scored a hayrick against Reims over the weekend, and many predicted his potential inclusion on the TOTW 9 roster.

He is also joined by his fellow Frenchman and Al-Ittihad striker in this lineup. The latter has also got an upgraded card for his performance over the week.

Here is the full roster for Team of the Week 9 with the upgraded rating of each player listed below:

Mbappe: 92

Benzema: 91

Rodrygo: 86

Dimarco: 86

Kossounou: 86

Williams: 86

Zinchenko: 84

Gazzaniga: 84

Aursnes: 84

Thorstvedt: 83

Timber: 83

Solanke: 83

Honorat: 83

Akolo: 83

Lamkel Ze: 83

Kohn: 83

Weidauer: 83

Craciun: 83

Mbappe and Benzema are clearly the standout strikers on TOTW 9 due to their well-deserved boosts. The former's 92-rated card actually makes the French striker one of the top-rated non-ICON cards in EA FC 24. This upgrade puts it on a par with other In-Form-upgraded items such as Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Other standouts in the Team of the Week 9 roster include the 86-rated Rodrygo striker card and 86-rated Kossounou, which will be a solid choice for a defender. EA FC 24 players looking to pack one of these items will need to rely either on opening packs or the in-game transfer market.