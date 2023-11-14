EA FC 24 Ali Krieger Premium SBC: Solutions, possible cost, and ratings explored

The latest End of An Era release in EA FC 24 is here in the form of the Ali Krieger Premium SBC. The dedicated Squad Building Challenge will be the only way for players to get their hands on the 88-rated card for the American defender, who has already announced her retirement from professional football after the current National Women's Soccer League season ends.

EA Sports is known to commemorate outgoing players with End of An Era cards that celebrate their legacies by boosting the base stats across the board. This article will be a short guide to completing the Ali Krieger Premium SBC to help players determine if the challenge is worth their time.

The Ali Krieger Premium SBC will be live in EA FC 24 for a month

As mentioned before, the Ali Krieger Premium SBC is the only way to get the upgraded card without spending coins at the in-game transfer market, as End of an Era cards cannot be packed otherwise. The 88-rated card does not have a lot of requirements and can be completed by doing a singular task.

Here are the requirements that EA FC 24 players must note while attempting the Squad Building Challenge, with the estimated fodder cost also listed below.

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from the United States of America: Minimum of 1

# of TOTW (Team of the Week) cards with In-Form upgrades in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 83

Estimated cost of fodder: 40,000 to 45,0000 coins across all platforms

Possible solution

Here's a possible solution to the Ali Krieger Premium SBC with the fodder cost of the squad around 41,600 coins at the time of writing.

Goalkeeper: Vlachodimos

Defenders: Anderson Talisca (TOTW), Zadorsky, Dahlkemper, Orban, Hummels

Midfielders: Oyarzabal, Naeher, Sergio Busquets

Strikers: Gnabry, Dzeko

Note: The price of the above squad may fluctuate over time.

Is the Ali Krieger Premium SBC worth it?

The single-tasked challenge is not very complex, and although it requires a Team of the Week Card, there are no complicated chemistry restrictions. This makes it quite an easy SBC to complete, even for beginners. Before we go further, let's take a look at the stats for the Ali Krieger Premium card.

Overall: 88

Pace: 85

Shooting: 57

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 81

Defending: 89

Physicality: 82

As expected from a seasoned defender, the 88-rated End of An Era card for Krieger has quite high defense and physicality stats. The center-back also has a respectable pace of 85, with a dribbling rating of 81. This makes her quite a solid defender for most EA FC 24 squads. However, players will have to weigh the cost of fodder they will need to exchange against the value the card provides before attempting the SBC.