EA FC 24 End of an Era Megan Rapinoe SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With Megan Rapinoe's legendary career coming to an end recently, EA Sports has released an End of an Era SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to celebrate her accomplishments in the sport. She was part of the World Cup-winning USWNT side in 2019, and her abilities have been accurately depicted with this latest special version.

Being a vocal advocate for equal pay for women in the world of football, Megan Rapinoe can often come across as a polarizing figure. However, her skills are undeniable, and her legacy as one of the most decorated female athletes in the sport has earned her an End of an Era SBC version in EA FC 24.

End of an Era Megan Rapinoe is now available via SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The addition of women to Ultimate Team has revolutionized the meta of EA FC 24. With women athletes being shorter in stature, they serve as excellent attackers due to their pace and dribbling abilities. Some of the most overpowered players in the game are women, with End of an Era Megan Rapinoe potentially joining this list of elite-tier cards.

She already possesses an 85-rated base version as well as an 86-rated Team of the Week item this year, but her latest special card completely eclipses these variants.

How to complete the End of an Era Megan Rapinoe SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of two individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each squad:

84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 100,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the inflated price of 84 and 85-rated fodder players. These players are high in price at the moment due to the influx of various Upgrade SBCs that require a lot of fodder, like the 84+ Triple Upgrade SBC. However, gamers can reduce these costs by using untradeables from their clubs.

Is it worth completing the End of an Era Megan Rapinoe SBC in EA FC 24?

The USWNT legend has received a +2 overall upgrade over her base item, but the boost to her stats is even more significant. She possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 87

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 51

Physicality: 80

She already has four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, as well as the First Touch and Dead Ball PlayStyles. However, the most appealing aspect is the addition of the Finesse PlayStyle+, which is one of the most desirable traits in the current meta. This makes the SBC an absolute bargain.