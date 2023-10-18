EA Sports releases Team of the Week 5 (TOTW 5) in EA FC 24 with Van Dijk and Bruno Fernandes as headliners

The international break may have paused leagues around the world this week, but EA Sports has not been idle and has launched the Team of the Week 5 roster in EA FC 24. This inclusion is themed around international play. With the game seeing its release only about a month ago, the first few in-form upgrades have been crucial to players looking to get their hands on enhanced cards.

The addition of new TOTW squads is an integral part of the weekly Ultimate Team cycle, making this game's rosters reflect the performance of the items' real-life counterparts. This time, players like Van Dijk and Bruno Fernandes are leading the lineup.

EA FC 24 players looking for information about the Team of Week 5 roster will find all relevant details below.

Megan Rapino and Van Dijk receive their first TOTW cards with the release of Team of The Week 5

The TOTW commemorates footballers who made a splash with their on-pitch performance last week. As part of this recurring content, EA releases a roster of some of the best footballers with upgraded stats.

Expand Tweet

Keeping with the new game's feature of adding women to the Ultimate Team mode, popular American footballer Megan Rapinoe joins the likes of Van Dijk, Bruno Fernandes, and Berardi to get a spot on TOTW 5. Without further Ado, here is a full list of players included in Team of the Week 5, with their upgraded In-Form stats mentioned beside them:

Van Dijk: 90

Bruno Fernandes: 89

Berardi *: 87

Megan Rapinoe: 86

Clauss: 84

Otamendi: 84

Lee Kang In: 82

Lukebakio: 82

Aursnes: 82

Wilson: 81

Sallai: 81

Karlsson: 81

Skov: 80

Berisha: 80

Finnigan: 80

Mikautadze: 80

Yuksek: 80

Miguel: 80

Van Dikj's 90-rated TOTW card leads the pack as the highest-rated card on this roster, closely followed by 89-rated Bruno Fernandes. Megan Rapinoe has received her first Team of the Week card with a one-point upgrade.

As with all the other EA FC 24 In-form cards, the lowest-rated players on this roster are 80. That makes this one quite a strong Team of The Week.