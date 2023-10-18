EA FC 24 Trailblazers Challenge 3 SBC: How to complete, lowest cost, and more

The Trailblazers Challenge 3 SBC is now live in EA FC 24, meaning players can complete yet another resource-item Squad Building Challenge. Once again, for completing this inclusion, they will earn a valuable pack and may find some potentially interesting items in it. The recent challenge comes amid the Trailblazers promo's celebration, and this series' Team 1 cards are currently available in such packs.

Knowing how many coins you'll need to spend on fodder will allow you to determine if this SBC is worth completing. The best way to get an idea about your potential expense is by analyzing the tasks in EA FC 24's Trailblazers Challenge 3 SBC.

EA FC 24 Trailblazers Challenge 3 SBC tasks and reward

A new resource challenge is available in Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

Most resource-item challenges are simple. The same applies to the Trailblazers Challenge 3 SBC as well, which includes only one task. Moreover, its conditions are easy to satisfy, even if you're a beginner. Here are this SBC's requirements:

Task - Trailblazers Challenge 3 SBC

Leagues: Max 2

Same nation count: Max 2

Same club count: Min 3

Gold players: Min 10

Rare: Min 2

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 24

# of players in the Squad: 11

The SBC can be completed for about 5,500 coins — the lowest amount — if you get all the fodder from Ultimate Team's market. However, if you use cards from your collection, that will help you to reduce this challenge's cost and increase the valuation of its rewards.

Moreover, this inclusion is available for the next two days, which allows you to grind different EA FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will help you unlock more packs, and the fodder obtained from them can be used to complete this challenge.

This will help you to lower the completion cost and save your coins for alternate purposes. After completing the challenge, you'll get an untradeable Rare Electrum Players Pack.

Is the EA FC 24 Trailblazers Challenge 3 SBC worth it?

All resource-item challenges released as part of the Trailblazers have offered excellent value so far. This SBC is no different, as its completion cost is quite low. Moreover, its reward pack offers more value than what it will take to complete this challenge. Most players might even find themselves being able to beat this SBC for free. Hence, completing it is a must for everyone.