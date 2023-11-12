EA FC 24 Base Hero Upgrade SBC - How to complete, cheapest solution, and more

The Base Hero Upgrade SBC, offering players a guaranteed Hero item for their respective squads, is now available in EA FC 24. This one seems to be a more random version of the previously released Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC, but the rewards are far more interesting. All you have to do is complete the task associated with the challenge before it expires from Ultimate Team.

The main job is to estimate the amount of coins that you'll need in order to complete the challenge. This will allow you to determine if you should attempt the SBC in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the predicted costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Base Hero Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24.

All Base Hero Upgrade SBC tasks in EA FC 24

The Base Hero Upgrade SBC is surprisingly quite easy to complete, even if you're a beginner in EA FC 24. There's only one task, and its stipulations are pretty straightforward.

Task - Base Hero Upgrade SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tonight's special challenge will cost about 80,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you'll be able to reduce the price by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. If you're short of fodder, you can grind different EA FC 24 modes to win more packs.

This challenge will be available for the next six days, so you can easily grind more packs to bring down the costs. Moreover, you can also use the different items that you can win from the Seasonal reward track milestones.

Is the Base Hero Upgrade SBC worth it in EA FC 24?

Tonight's challenge seems to be a really appetizing one, as it's extremely cheap compared to the potential reward. However, its worth will depend entirely on how good your existing squad is. You can't choose the final reward, which makes it a big piece of risk to take.

That said, there's ample scope for you to earn the fodder that's required to complete this challenge. While the reward you get might not turn out to be profitable in the end, there are some amazing items you can unlock by completing this SBC.