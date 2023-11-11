EA FC 24 Premium Mixed Leagues and Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBCs: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the Triple Threat promo underway in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the Mixed Leagues Upgrade and Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBCs for gamers to grind and obtain packs. These are some of the most popular challenges from last year, and their return will definitely excite hardcore FUT enthusiasts.

The Mixed Leagues Upgrade and Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade content was first introduced in FIFA 23 and are variations of League SBCs released in even earlier titles. The new challenge set is an excellent source of packs in Ultimate Team and can be completed repeatedly by those who possess the necessary players in EA FC 24.

The Mixed Leagues Upgrade and the Premium Leagues Upgrade SBCs are now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The brand new Triple Threat promo has introduced a wide variety of overpowered special cards for gamers to obtain in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. With David Ginola, Yaya Toure, and others receiving special versions in it, gamers will be eager to open as many packs as possible to try and get their hands on these items.

This makes the latest Mixed Leagues Upgrade and Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBCs even more appealing.

How to complete the Mixed Leagues Upgrade in EA FC 24

Similar to previous iterations of this SBC, it consists of four individual segments with the following stipulations:

Libertadores and Sudamericana

Exactly 11 players from Libertadores or Sudamericana

Players from the same club: Minimum six

Player quality: Maximum silver

Team overall rating: Minimum 60

Total chemistry: Minimum 10

Trendyol Super Lig and CSL

Exactly 11 players from Trendyol Super Lig or CSL

Players from the same club: Maximum one

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 62

Total chemistry: Minimum 62

ROSHN Saudi League and Belgian Pro League

Exactly 11 players from ROSHN Saudi League or 1A Pro league

Players from the same club: Maximum one

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 68

Total chemistry: Minimum 10

MLS and EFL Championship

Exactly 11 players from MLS or EFL Championship

Players from the same club: Maximum one

Gold players: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum six

Team overall rating: Minimum 74

Total chemistry: Minimum 10

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 12,000 coins. Not only does each of its individual segments offer packs, submitting all four squads also yields a Small Rare players pack worth 25,000 coins in EA FC 24.

How to complete the Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade in EA FC 24

Similar to the basic version, the Premium edition also consists of four segments. However, it features more popular and mainstream club competitions. These are the requirements for each task in the Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade challenge:

Ligue 1 and Eredivisie

Exactly 11 players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats or Eredivisie

Players from the same club: Exactly 11

Rare players: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 68

Total chemistry: Minimum 10

Libertadores and Sudamericana

Exactly 11 players from Libertadores or Sudamericana

Players from the same club: Maximum one

Gold players: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 74

Total chemistry: Minimum 10

Bundesliga and Serie A

Exactly 11 players from Bundesliga and Serie A

Players from the same club: Maximum one

Rare players: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Total chemistry: Minimum 10

Premier League and La Liga

Exactly 11 players from Premier League and La Liga EA SPORTS

Players from the same club: Maximum one

Rare players: Minimum four

Team overall rating: Minimum 79

Total chemistry: Minimum 10

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 40,000 coins. All four segments offer packs of their own, with the overall group reward being a Prime Gold Players pack, which has a value of 45,000 coins in EA FC 24.