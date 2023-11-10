EA FC 24 Triple Threat roster revealed, featuring special cards for Ginola, Grealish, and Carvajal

The Centurions promo has come to an end, and EA Sports has released the new and unique card series with the announcement of the Triple Threat roster in EA FC 24. The brand-new promo is quite unique in that it's designed to let players use up to three cards from the same team as a footballing trio, thus giving the new series its name - Triple Threat.

The week-long promo will be available in EA FC 24 till November 17, and this article will go over all the cards that players can pack from the new roster just announced in-game, with ICON versions of Ginola and Morientes headlining the team release.

The Triple Threat roster is live in EA FC Ultimate Team

Like the Centurions promo before, Triple Threat will also have a number of dedicated Squad Building Challenges and objectives that will go live in EA FC 24 for about a week, allowing players to pack the unique cards. While the intent is to build footballing trios on the virtual pitch, players can also go for individual cards that have received a plethora of upgrades in their ratings.

Without further ado, here are all the cards that have been released on the first day of the promo with their boosted stats listed below, including a number of ICON cards.

Ginola: 90

Morientes: 90

Toure: 88

Cole: 88

Govou: 87

Kuyt: 87

Karchaoui: 88

Grealish: 99

Thiago: 87

Cascarino: 87

Carvajal: 86

Greenwood: 86

Kirby: 86

Kimpembe: 86

Gallagher: 85

Athenea: 85

Caqueret: 84

Kiernan: 84

On top of the ones listed above, the Triple Threat release also saw a couple more cards being added to the game in the form of dedicated Squad Building Challenges and objectives. Namely:

Ashleigh Neville: 88

Ledley King: 87

James Maddison: 87

Keen-eyed gamers will notice that most of the cards released as part of the team release do not really have three players from the same team. However, the promo is all about boosting chemistry and encouraging new playstyles.

A sample team )(Image via EA Sports FC/X

The official EA Sports FC account even showcased a possible Ultimate Team squad that featured three players from the Triple Threat team release. It included Athena and Cascarino as the two wingers, with Kimpembe's special CB card bringing up the rear in an otherwise basic team to take advantage of the new promo.