EA FC 24 Triple Threat Hero Ledley King objective: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Triple Threat promo is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Ledley King featuring as the inaugural Hero SBC of the event. The English center-back is representing Spurs as part of this promo's theme and will arrive alongside the likes of James Maddison and Ashleigh Neville. This is a brand new concept introduced in EA FC 24, with various clubs from worldwide being represented by three players each in the promo lineup.

With Ledley King being a legend in the Premier League for Spurs, he has been chosen as the Hero alongside two active players from the club.

Triple Threat Hero Ledley King is now available as an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Heroes have been an incredible addition to Ultimate Team since their introduction in FIFA 22. They are legends who did not quite reach the pinnacle of being classified as Icons but were some of the most popular and reputable athletes in their respective leagues. The latest Triple Threat promo is the first instance of Heroes receiving boosted versions in EA FC 24, with Ledley King receiving a special SBC item.

How to unlock Triple Threat Hero Ledley King in EA FC 24?

With the Englishman being one of the most formidable defenders in the current meta, the SBC to unlock his latest version also comes at a significant cost. It consists of four individual squads, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the requirements of each segment:

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

England

England players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Expand Tweet

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 390,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the caliber of the card on offer. The price of fodder players is also high in the current state of the transfer market, but gamers can easily reduce this cost by using untradeables from their club.

Triple Threat Hero Ledley King can also be used to complete the Daily Play objective in EA FC 24

Unlocking Triple Threat Hero Ledley King serves a dual purpose in EA FC 24. Not only will gamers get their hands on an overpowered center-back to bolster their defense, they will also be able to complete the Daily Play objective, which offers some packs in return.

These are the requirements to complete the objective:

Play 3: Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with Triple Threat Hero Ledley King in your starting eleven. Earn an 80+x 2 player pack and an 81+ x 2 player pack.

This objective will refresh daily, allowing gamers to unlock a large number of packs over the course of the upcoming week.