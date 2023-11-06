EA FC 24 Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC: How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC is a special EA FC 24 challenge that's currently available in Ultimate Team. It's an interesting offering for the community, which comes as part of the ongoing Centurions promo. However, it doesn't offer any special card. Instead, you'll get a unique pack that will offer 100 Rare players spread across three different rarities.

With so many exciting items currently available in Ultimate Team, there's never been a better time to complete challenges and open more packs. The first task is to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll need in order to complete the Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC. This will be determined by the conditions of the tasks, and knowing the costs will help you decide whether or not to take up this challenge in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC tasks

The Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC is relatively complex as far as resource-item challenges are concerned. It includes two tasks, each with its terms and conditions. You'll have to complete both of them before the challenge expires from Ultimate Team.

Conditions of the new challenge (Image via EA Sports)

Task 1 - 83-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC will cost about 60,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can use cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection, leading to lower costs. Moreover, it will let you save your coins for other projects in the game.

If you're short of fodder, you can always grind the different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will let you win various packs on a weekly basis, and opening them will help you get more fodder. You can also complete the different seasonal achievements to win more packs as well.

Is the EA FC 24 Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC worth it?

The Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC is a pretty unique challenge in terms of the rewards it offers. While all 100 cards you'll get are Rare, they will also include Bronze and Silver items. This challenge would have been incredible if all the 100 cards were Rare Gold Players. However, you'll still guaranteed to receive 40 Rare Gold Players.

It's worth noting that there's no guarantee about what the minimum overall rating of the cards will be. If your luck is poor, you might end up getting items that aren't worth much.

However, the conditions of this task are pretty easy, and getting the necessary fodder isn't particularly hard either. Overall, it's a good gamble that you should consider investing in.