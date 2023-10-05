Is the EA FC 24 Rare Players Pack worth it?

The Rare Players Pack is one of the most popular and expensive packs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and its availability in various sections of the game makes it even more prominent. It is present in several tiers of Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Champions rewards, as well as in various objectives. Most importantly, it is in the Ultimate Team store.

However, the pack usually comes at a hefty cost. Gamers often have to either grind and achieve a significant rank in competitive game modes or buy the pack via the Store by spending coins or FC Points.

The pack is worth 50,000 coins, which is not a small amount by any means, leaving players wondering if the pack is worth purchasing in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Rare Players Pack is a valuable commodity in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Packs are arguably the very essence of Ultimate Team, as they provide gamers with the players they need to build a squad, submit into SBCs, or sell in the transfer market and make coins. EA FC 24 offers various ways to acquire some of the most expensive packs in the game, with the Rare Players Pack being readily available for those willing to grind for it.

The pack is worth 50,000 coins or 1,000 FC Points when purchased from the store and is often referred to as the 50K pack. It contains 12 Rare Gold players and can sometimes include a minimum rating threshold for one of the included players.

How to obtain the Rare Players Pack in EA FC 24

There are multiple ways of obtaining this pack in Ultimate Team. It is often released in the Ultimate Team store and can be purchased with coins or FC Points. However, it is also available for free from various ranks in Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Champions (both Playoffs and Finals).

Several segments in Foundation SBCs like Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and Hybrid Leagues and Nations also offer the Rare Players Pack upon completion. Some Milestone objectives also have this pack as a reward.

Is the Rare Players Pack worth getting in EA FC 24?

Whether the pack is worth it or not depends entirely on the method of obtaining it. It is definitely worth the grind for higher ranks in competitive Ultimate Team game modes to secure better rewards, as well as through completing Milestone objectives. It is also worth unlocking via Foundation SBCs, as these challenges are cheap to complete when compared with the value of the pack.

However, it isn't wise to spend coins or indulge in microtransactions to purchase it.