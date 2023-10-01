Is the EA FC 24 Elite Season Opener Pack worth it?

With the Road to the Knockouts promo being in full flow in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the Elite Season Opener Pack for gamers to test their luck with. This is the biggest and most expensive pack fans have seen so far in this title, showcasing how the developers have provided fans with more options than ever to spend their FC Points on.

Special promo packs have become a recurring theme in the world of Ultimate Team since last year, and EA Sports has continued the trend this year by increasing the frequency even further. The RTTK promo is the first special event since the release of the Standard edition of EA FC 24, and we have already had multiple untradeable promo packs available in the Ultimate Team store.

Note: This article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

The Elite Season Opener Pack is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

As the name of the pack suggests, The Elite Season Opener Pack is the best pack to kickstart your journey in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. While it is the most expensive and enticing pack to be released so far, its contents definitely warrant such a high price. With the Road to the Knockouts promo being underway, gamers will be eager to try and test their luck at obtaining one of the elusive RTTK items.

However, the price will certainly make most fans think twice before investing so many coins or FC Points into an untradeable pack. In such a situation, knowing the potential pack probabilities always helps in making the final decision.

What does the Elite Season Opener Pack contain in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The pack consists of 45 rare gold players rated 80 or higher, as well as Loan Base Hero player pick rated 87 or higher. It also contains a Loan Base Icon player pick rated 88 or higher. All loans are for 10 games and all items are untradeable in nature. These are the pack probabilities:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 5.6%

UCL Road to the Knockouts player: 10%

UWCL Road to the Knockouts player: 1.8%

UEL Road to the Knockouts player: 5.9%

UECL Road to the Knockouts player: 4.7%

Judging by these stats, this is the best pack so far for gamers still looking to pack their very first Road to the Knockouts player. It is worth 3,000 FC points or 285,000 coins, and with the likes of Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes, and Victor Osimhen being up for grabs, fans will definitely be tempted to spend their in-game currency or indulge in microtransactions.

The Elite Season Opener Pack is certainly not worth buying for fans who wish to spend coins. 285,000 coins is a massive amount at this stage of the game to spend on an untradeable pack. However, those who have the spare cash to spend on FC points in EA FC 24 can definitely test their luck and try to pack something amazing.