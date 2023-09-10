EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition vs Standard Edition: Top 5 differences that make the former better

With EA FC 24 arriving soon as the first title in the rebranded EA Sports FC franchise, fans of the game are gearing up for its release. The game has the potential to be the best one yet, as the developers promise the most immersive and authentic football simulation experience in the history of the series. However, fans are still curious to learn the differences between the game's two available versions: Ultimate Edition and Standard Edition.

With the former being more expensive, gamers will be wondering if it offers benefits that make it worth the extra investment. Similar to its predecessors in the series, the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24 contains some incredible exclusive perks that make it worthwhile. Here are five key aspects of EA FC 24 that make its Ultimate Edition better than the Standard Edition.

The Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24 is the way to go for gamers looking to get the most out of the game

1) Early Access

This is arguably the primary reason most people purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game every year. With the series having an annual cycle of game releases, the hype surrounding the new title is high every year, and fans can't wait to get their hands on the latest version. With the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24 arriving a week before the Standard version, many believe this is reason enough to warrant the upgrade.

This difference is even more significant for Ultimate Team enthusiasts. The world of FUT emphasizes team-building and accumulating virtual currency to buy better players. Those who purchase the better version of the game will have an extra week to gain an edge on the competition in the race to acquire the best cards for their side.

2) Exclusive access to the Nike MAD Ready campaign

EA FC 24 is the first game in the history of the series to include an exclusive promo for the Early Access phase of the game cycle. EA Sports has announced that gamers who purchase the Ultimate Edition will have access to a week-long campaign. This event is a collaboration between Nike and EA and has been titled the MAD Ready campaign.

While not much is known about the concept or theme surrounding this event, EA Sports has provided some insight into the player roster, revealing Enzo Fernandes and Federico Chiesa as part of the lineup. This event has the potential to be incredibly beneficial for fans who have access to it.

3) Free UCL/UWCL Hero item

EA FC 24 will also be the first game in the series to allow men and women to play together on the same pitch in Ultimate Team. This is a massive addition to the game and will revolutionize the future of the franchise. This has also led to the introduction of women Heroes and Icons, including the newly added UEFA Champions League/UEFA Women's Champions League Heroes.

EA Sports has revealed the entire lineup of new Heroes that will be added to EA FC 24, with the likes of Wesley Sneijder, Carlos Tevez, Vincent Kompany, and Alex Scott leading the way. Alongside their base versions, these players will also have a boosted UCL/UWCL card, and gamers who pre-order the Ultimate Edition of the game before a specific deadline will receive one of these items for free.

4) 4600 FC Points

With the franchise being rebranded as EA Sports FC and moving away from the FIFA title altogether, FIFA Points will now be called FC Points. This is a form of currency in the world of Ultimate Team that allows gamers to purchase packs and play Drafts. It can only be bought with real-life money and can not be earned via in-game activities, serving as the mode of microtransactions in the game.

Fans who purchase the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24 will receive 4600 FC Points for free the first time they log into the game. This is a massive boost as they can use these Points to either open packs or play Drafts, giving them an edge over the free-to-play demographic.

5) Dual Entitlement

This is an important feature for fans who are either looking to play the game on both current and old-gen versions or are planning to upgrade their consoles in the near future. Dual Entitlement provides gamers access to both old-gen and new-gen versions of EA FC 24, allowing them to seamlessly switch between the two on their consoles.

Like its earlier iterations, Hypermotion V will only be available in the latest generation of consoles. This makes the overall gameplay experience significantly different between the two versions.