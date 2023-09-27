EA FC 24 Loan Base Hero Player Pick SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released a rather unusual SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, offering gamers a Loan Base Hero Player Pick that offers a choice between three Base Hero items on a 24-game loan. This is the first time that fans have been given the ability to unlock a loan player pick via a Squad Building Challenge in Ultimate Team. That makes this SBC a rather divisive topic among fans.

Despite the contentious nature of this challenge, plenty of fans still want to complete it to get their hands on a loan version of a Base Hero item for 24 games. This is a rather hefty number of matches and could easily help fans climb the ranks in Division Rivals or Champions, especially if they obtain one of the more overpowered Heroes.

The Loan Base Hero Player Pick is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Heroes were first introduced in FIFA 22 and have continued to grow in number every year since. EA FC 24 has more of these items than any FIFA title. It includes old names like Yaya Toure, David Ginola, and Lucio, as well as new additions like Wesley Sneijder and Carlos Tevez. There are also multiple former Icons who have been relegated to the status of a Hero in this title.

With their impressive stats and chemistry boosts, cards in this category are undoubtedly some of the most desirable and valuable in Ultimate Team, especially in this game's early stages. A 24-match loan on any of these versions will be extremely handy, making this SBC rather enticing.

How to complete the Loan Base Hero Player Pick SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

This SBC consists of a single squad, which makes the overall process of completing it much easier. Since the player on offer is only a loan version, making this challenge expensive and complicated to beat would have been extremely unfair and unwise of EA Sports. Thankfully, it has kept things simple. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of this SBC:

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 8,500 coins, which is understandable, considering how cheap 83-rated players currently are in Ultimate Team's transfer market. FC 24 doesn't see much demand for fodder players of this overall rating, as most player SBCs active in the game currently require 85, 86, or 87-rated squads.

Is it worth completing the Loan Base Hero Player Pick SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

These are some of the best players that fans can obtain on a 24-game loan from this player pick:

David Ginola

Yaya Toure

Claudio Marchisio

Wesley Sneijder

Carlos Tevez

Lucio

Rudi Voller

Abedi Pele

Vincent Kompany

Antonio Di Natale

Ramires

With so many exciting players up for grabs, the SBC is definitely worth completing, as even a 24-game loan can boost your chances of doing better in competitive game modes.