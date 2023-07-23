FIFA 23 FUTTIES Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade (XP): How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released a refreshed version of the fan-favorite Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, making it relevant in the latest FUTTIES promo. The arrival of this SBC was hinted at by the FUTTIES Week 1 objective set, as completing this challenge will also provide players with a valuable XP boost.

The Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC has been extremely popular with hardcore FUT enthusiasts looking to grind the menus to exchange low-rated items for enticing packs in FIFA 23.

This SBC has served as a replacement for the League SBC system of previous games, with the latest batch also offering seasonal XP.

FUTTIES Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC offers expensive packs and valuable XP in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As the name of the FIFA 23 challenge suggests, the Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC depicts some of the most popular and prominent competitions in the sport. The various segments of the SBC each feature requirements that pertain to two of the top leagues in world football, and one can exchange players belonging to these leagues to obtain some exciting packs in return in the game.

With FUTTIES live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, now is the best time to open these packs. There are over 100 special cards available in packs at the moment, making opening them enjoyable and rewarding while also boosting the viability of the Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC.

How to complete the Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Like its past iterations, the latest version of the SBC also comprises the usual four segments, featuring the following stipulations that gamers must adhere to:

Ligue 1 and Eridivisie

Ligue 1 Uber Eats or Eridivisie players: Exactly eleven in your starting eleven

Players from one club: Exactly eleven

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 68

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

Libertadores and Sudamericana

Libertadores or Sudamericana players: Exactly eleven in your starting eleven

Players from one club: Maximum one

Gold players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 74

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

Bundesliga and Serie A

Bundesliga or Serie A TIM players: Exactly eleven in your starting eleven

Players from one club: Maximum one

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

Premier League and La Liga

Premier League or La Liga Santander players: Exactly eleven in your starting eleven

Players from one club: Maximum one

Rare players: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 79

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

The requirements for this SBC have remained mostly unchanged, meaning the price is also the same. The overall expected cost of the Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC is around 55,000 FUT coins. Each segment of the SBC offers a pack in return, with the overall group reward being a Prime Gold Players Pack.

The availability of Seasonal XP is the most appealing aspect of this SBC, as it allows gamers to progress along the tiers of Season 8 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.