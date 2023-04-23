FIFA 23 Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC (April 23): How to complete, expected cost, and more

With Team of the Season approaching rapidly in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has provided gamers with more ways than ever before to obtain packs for the much-anticipated promo. The Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC has been refreshed just in time for the event, and its repeatable nature will allow fans to grind it endlessly in an effort to get their hands on a TOTS item.

Leagues Upgrade SBCs are excellent due to their accessibility and the ease with which gamers can complete them. Their requirements and stipulations are rather simple. Moreover, their relatively low price threshold is made even more tempting by the enticing packs they offer. With such an appealing SBC being added to the game, fans will be eager to learn more about it.

Leagues SBCs have always been useful sources of packs since the inception of SBCs in FIFA 17. However, this concept and its implementation have varied over the years. The latest iteration of this fan-favorite challenge is arguably the easiest to complete, making obtaining packs extremely straightforward in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

This SBC consists of four segments, each representing some of the top leagues in club football. These are the requirements gamers will need to meet to complete the challenge:

Ligue 1 and Eridivisie

Ligue 1 Uber Eats or Eridivisie players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Exactly 11

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 68

Total Chemistry: Minimum 15

Libertadores and Sudamericana

Libertadores or Sudamericana Players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Maximum one in your starting eleven

Gold players: Minimum eight in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 74

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

Bundesliga and Serie A

Bundesliga or Serie A players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Exactly one

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

Premier League and La Liga

Premier League or La Liga Santander Players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Maximum one

Rare players: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 79

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

The overall expected cost of FIFA 23's new SBC is around 30,000 FUT coins, which is understandable, considering the low rating threshold of this challenge's requirements. Each segment offers unique and enticing packs, with the overall group reward being a Prime Gold Players Pack.

This item has a value of 45,000 FUT coins in FIFA 23, which alone makes the SBC worth completing. The extra packs provided by the various segments make it an absolute bargain, as gamers can obtain many of them before and during the Team of the Season event.

