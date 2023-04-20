How to grind packs for the FIFA 23 TOTS promo

Team of the Season (TOTS) hype has begun in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and gamers are doing their best to prepare for the most anticipated promo of the campaign. The event takes place over the course of multiple weeks, revealing special rosters of players from the best leagues in the world and allowing fans to elevate their squads with these impressive items.

Leaks suggest that the promo will begin with Eridivisie TOTS on April 28, giving gamers plenty of time to stock their FUT clubs with packs to open during the event. With so many overpowered and highly rated items being added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, having a variety of packs at their disposal will give fans a better chance of getting their hands on one of these coveted special versions.

Obtaining packs for TOTS is easier than ever in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

TOTS Warmup Series will be an incredible opportunity

If leaks are to be believed, Team of the Season will begin on April 28, and the week leading up to this event will be occupied by the TOTS Warmup Series. This concept was also implemented before the Team of the Year event in FIFA 23, and leakers have provided some important details regarding the content the Warmup Series will offer.

Based on information provided by FIFATradingRomania on Twitter, TOTS Warmup Series will include multiple objectives and SBCs, as well as Daily Login content. Gamers who want to obtain as many packs as possible for TOTS will have to make the most of this opportunity and take an active part in this event, completing all the objectives and Daily Login SBCs.

Participating in FUT Champions and Division Rivals is key

Similarly, game modes like Division Rivals and FUT Champions are always the go-to options when it comes to obtaining rewards. These online modes offer the highest level of competition in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and fans are rewarded for their participation with enticing packs and in-game currency.

While the matchmaking in these game modes is extremely fierce, the rewards are worth the effort. The higher the rank you can achieve, the better the compensation will be, and striving to get the best rank possible in FUT Champions and Division Rivals will be crucial for obtaining as many valuable packs as possible for TOTS.

Plenty of Upgrade SBCs are available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has released a plethora of content so far in FIFA 23, including a wide variety of Upgrade SBCs that players can grind repeatedly. This includes the Premium Mixed League Upgrade SBC, which contains four individual segments, offering a total of five packs in exchange for low-rated fodder.

The recently released Trophy Crafting and Silverware Smelting Upgrade SBCs are also excellent additions that allow gamers to get their hands on even more packs to prepare for TOTS.

