Upgrade SBCs have been a mainstay in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA Sports releasing a variant of them during every promo. These Squad Building Challenges allow gamers to recycle useless items from their FUT clubs to unlock enticing packs in the hopes of obtaining a coveted promo player. With the Trophy Titans event being in full swing in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released two new themed Upgrade SBCs: Trophy Crafting and Silverware Smelting.

Both of these challenges are linked to each other, allowing gamers to come up with an efficient method for crafting as many packs as possible over the course of the next 27 days.

The latest Upgrade SBCs are now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Trophy Titans Team 1 consists of some of the most overpowered players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Lucio, and Yaya Toure. With so many desirable items up for grabs, fans will be eager to open as many packs as possible to try and elevate their FUT squads. This makes the latest set of Upgrade SBCs even more appealing.

The Silverware Smelting Upgrade SBC can be completed seven times per day over the course of the next 27 days. These are the stipulations gamers must adhere to:

Bronze Squad

Player Quality: Minimum Bronze

Silver Squad

Player Quality: Minimum Silver

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 4,000 FUT coins, and it offers a pack containing one rare gold player and ten common gold players when you complete it.

Meanwhile, the Trophy Crafting SBC only consists of a single squad, featuring the following restrictions:

Rare Gold players: Minimum one

Player Quality: Exactly Gold

Number of players in the Squad: 11

This is the primary upgrade SBC released for the Trophy Titans promo in FIFA 23. It costs around 40,000 FUT coins to complete and offers an untradeable two 80+ Rare players pack. This challenge can be attempted as many times as gamers want over the course of the next 27 days.

Is it worth completing these SBCs?

The combination of the two SBCs forms an excellent crafting formula that allows gamers to recycle bronze and silver items and obtain exciting gold player packs in return. By completing the Silverware Smelting SBC, fans will obtain ten common gold players and one rare gold player, which they can submit for the Trophy Crafting SBC to obtain a pack containing two players with a minimum of 80 OVR.

With a comprehensive roster of Trophy Titans, as well as an exciting Team of the Week 23 lineup available in packs, these Upgrade challenges are definitely worth investing your time and FUT assets into.

