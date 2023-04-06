5 best players in FIFA 23 Team of the Week 23 (TOTW 23)

After an exciting round of fixtures in the world of club football over the course of the weekend, EA Sports released the brand new Team of the Week 23 (TOTW 23) lineup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The roster features some of the most popular names in European football, making it an extremely high-rated squad.

TOTW 23 is arguably the most star-studded and impressive squad of in-form items released so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Three of the highest-rated players in the game have received the special versions this week, making the roster incredibly enticing for those looking to elevate their team to a whole new level.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

TOTW 23 consists of some overpowered players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Kevin De Bruyne

As the highest-rated card in the TOTW 23 lineup, Kevin De Bruyne is also the most overpowered and expensive player in the squad. The Belgian playmaker has been in spectacular form this season, with this being his third in-form item of the current campaign. He also possesses Team of the Year and Winter Wildcard versions, and his latest 94-rated variant is similar in terms of in-game ability.

Despite not being as impressive as his TOTY item, in-form KDB still has the stats to be an excellent creative midfielder in FIFA 23. Not only does he have the attacking capabilities and the five-star weak foot to be excellent going forwards, he can also assist the backline when it comes to defending.

2) Karim Benzema

After a bit of a dry spell, Karim Benzema has regained the form that won him the Balon D'Or and established him as one of the finest marksmen in the sport. His hat-trick against Valladolid helped Real Madrid gain an all-important three points in La Liga and earned him a spot on the TOTW 23 roster.

Similar to De Bruyne, Benzema also possesses a far superior Team of the Year item in FIFA 23. While his 92-rated in-form variant is not as effective due to the lack of pace, his shooting, dribbling, and passing abilities are still elite-tier. His skills are depicted accurately on the virtual pitch, making him an all-round threat that defenders should be wary of.

3) Robert Lewandowski

Real Madrid's arch rivals FC Barcelona have a world-class striker of their own to rival Benzema's goal-scoring exploits. Robert Lewandowski signed for the Catalan giants from Bayern Munich in the summer and has adapted to La Liga with incredible ease. His performance this weekend helped the team fortify their lead at the top of the table and earned him an in-form item in TOTW 23.

His inclusion in the TOTW squad has now boosted his Ones to Watch item to an overall rating of 94. Similar to Benzema, Lewandowski lacks the pace to be considered an elite-tier attacker in FIFA 23, but his lethal finishing abilities and brute strength allow him to dominate defenders and score at will.

4) Rafael Leao

AC Milan are the reigning champions of the Serie A, and Rafael Leao was the one who spearheaded their league-winning campaign last season. The Portuguese youngster is regarded as the next big thing in the world of football and has impressed global audiences at both club and international level. His brace against current league leaders Napoli helped Milan win 4-1, earning him an in-form item.

Leao's latest 88-rated item is an improvement over his Player of the Month card released earlier in the game cycle of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Despite not having five-star skill moves like his World Cup Phenoms variant, in-form Leao is still an excellent winger due to his pace, dribbling, and shooting skills.

5) Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum has played for several prominent clubs in Europe since his transfer away from Newcastle United. The Dutch midfielder has represented Liverpool, PSG, and now AS Roma, applying himself to the best of his abilities and helping his team secure victory. He was in fine form this weekend as he scored to help Roma win 3-0 against Samdoria, earning a spot in TOTW 23.

The 88-rated in-form item is comparable to his FIFA Road to the World Cup variant that was released in November. He possesses well-rounded attributes and is an excellent box-to-box midfield option for Serie A squads in FIFA 23.

