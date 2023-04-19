FIFA 23 leaks hint at TOTS Warmup Series coming to Ultimate Team

Team of the Season hype is in full flow in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and leaks on social media suggest that TOTS Warmup Series will be arriving as a precursor to the much-anticipated event. This is not the first time that EA Sports has added a Warmup series promo before the arrival of a major event in FUT, and gamers will be eager to learn more about the concept.

Based on leaks from FUT Sheriff and FIFATradingRomania on Twitter, TOTS Warmup Series will begin soon after the conclusion of the Trophy Titans event. Fans have already begun speculating on what this event could include, and these leak-based Twitter accounts have divulged even more useful information to satisfy their curiosity.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from social media.

TOTS Warmup Series will arrive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The first announcement regarding this event was made by FUT Sheriff, who took to Twitter to announce that the concept will return to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, similar to its implementation before the Team of the Year promo in January. FUT Sheriff also informed the community that the event will begin this weekend, presumably after the ongoing Trophy Titans promo concludes.

FIFATradingRomania provided further details in this regard, informing gamers that the first Team of the Season roster of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team will be from the Eredivisie. Based on these leaks, Eredivisie TOTS will be released on April 28, 2023. With TOTS Warmup series beginning this weekend, gamers will have a week to prepare for the exciting Team of the Season event.

What will TOTS Warmup Series include?

FIFATradingRomania also included further details about the Warmup Series, including the following features:

Objectives such as Warm Up Cup

Multiple pack-based SBCs, including 81x11 packs from the top five leagues

Daily Login content

With so much incredible content arriving in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers will be eager to get started with the grind and obtain as many packs as possible in preparation for Team of the Season. Voting has already begun for the Community and Premier League TOTS rosters, further building on the hype surrounding the promo.

