FIFA 23 TOTY (Team of the Year) Premier League player nominations revealed

With FIFA 23 entering 2023, EA has finally released the full list of TOTY (Team of the Year) promo featuring an extensive list of players from each and every position. This article discusses all the nominations from the English Premier League featuring top talents like Haaland, De Bruyne, Harry Kane, and Argentine showstopper Emiliano Martinez.

TOTY is supposed to be one of the most anticipated promos in the game. Unlike the Team of the Week/TOTW promo, the Team of the Year series of cards, as the name suggests, is released only once a year to commemorate the top players from the previous year.

With the footballing world getting treated to some sensational international action thanks to the World Cup, choosing the best team will require FIFA 23 players to consider their international and club performances over 2023. Without further ado, let's look at all the nominees from the Premier League.

Haaland, Van Dijk, De Bruyne, Odegard, Harry Kane, and others lead FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY) Premier League nominations

Usually, EA divides the nomination process into four broad categories based on footballing positions and a team of the year category. This year the positions are:

Goalkeepers

Defenders

Midfielders

Attackers

Nominees in all of the above categories feature players from across the leagues. This article tries to simplify things by presenting only the players nominated from the English Premier League for the ease of FIFA 23 players who will be interested in voting for the Team of the Year promo tomorrow. Here are the separate lists:

FIFA 23 Premier League TOTY Goalkeeper nominations

Allison (Liverpool and Brazil)

Ederson (Manchester City and Brazil)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham and France)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa and Argentina)

FIFA 23 Premier League TOTY Defender nominations

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City and Portugal)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea and Brazil)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City and Portugal)

Reece James (Chelsea and England)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea and Senegal)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United and England)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and Netherlands)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham and Argentina)

FIFA 23 Premier League TOTY Midfielder nominations

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City and Portugal)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City and Belgium)

Rodri (Manchester City and Spain)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal and Norway)

Declan Rice (West Ham United and England)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal and England)

Casemiro (Manchester United and Brazil)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United and Portugal)

Ivan Perisic (Tottenham and Croatia)

FIFA 23 Premier League TOTY Attacker nominations

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal and Brazil)

Phil Foden (Manchester City and England)

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool and Netherlands)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Harry Kane (Tottenham and England)

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham and Sweden)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool and Uruguay)

Mohammed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham and South Korea)

Like before, it appears that the vote for the Team of the Year promo will be up for a week, after which the winners will be decided through a combination of public and internal voting. Any interested party may log on to EA's website from January 10 and vote for who they think were the biggest players of 2023.

