EA FC 24 Base Hero Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

The Base Hero Upgrade SBC is one of the two latest additions to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it's a really interesting challenge. By completing it, you can guarantee a Hero item for your squad. Unlike the previously released Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC, this inclusion comes with no limitations. Moreover, its reward pool is massive, and you can potentially end up making a big profit through this content with some luck.
That said, it's quite important to understand which items are available in this challenge's reward pool. Having an idea about what this Base Hero Upgrade SBC offers will certainly help you decide whether you should attempt it.
All Base Hero Upgrade SBC rewards in EA FC 24
As with any EA FC 24 Squad Building Challenge, you'll have to make an investment in terms of the fodder you can use in this inclusion. The Base Hero Upgrade SBC will cost about 80,000 coins to complete if you get all the fodder from the FUT market.
Its reward pool includes every Base Hero item that's currently available in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team:
- Lars Ricken CAM 85
- DaMarcus Beasley LM 85
- Peter Crouch ST 85
- Tim Cahill ST 85
- Clint Dempsey CAM 85
- Alex Scott RB 85
- Saeed Al Owairan RW 85
- Robbie Keane ST 86
- Ludovic Giuly RM 86
- Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 86
- Nwankwo Kanu CF 86
- Freddie Ljunberg LM 86
- Landon Donovan CF 86
- Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86
- Tomas Rosicky CAM 86
- Dirk Kuyt CAM 86
- Joan Capdevialla LB 86
- Sidney Govou ST 86
- Jerzy Dudek GK 86
- Ledley King CB 86
- Sami Al-Jaber ST 86
- Ramires CDM 86
- Ji Sung Park LM 86
- Wlodzimierz Smolarek ST 86
- John Arne Riise LB 86
- Sonia Bompastor LB 86
- Joe Cole RW 87
- Rui Costa CAM 87
- Ivan Cordoba CB 87
- Yaya Youre CDM 87
- Dimitar Berbatov ST 87
- Claudio Marchision CM 87
- Jorge Campos GK 87
- Hidetoshi Nakata CAM 87
- Tomas Brolin ST 87
- Harry Kewell LW 87
- Steve McManaman RM 87
- Jay Jay Okocha CAM 88
- Ricardo Carvalho CB 88
- Bixente Lizarazu LWB 88
- Jari Litmanen CAM 88
- Rafael Marquez CB 88
- Antonio Di Natale ST 88
- Javier Mascherano CB 88
- Mario Gomez ST 88
- Paulo Futre LW 88
- Nadine Kessler CM 88
- Vincent Kompany CB 88
- Diego Milito ST 88
- Diego Forlan ST 88
- Wesley Sneijder CAM 88
- Carlos Tevez ST 88
- Enzo Fransescoli CF 88
- Fernando Morientes ST 89
- Rudi Voller ST 89
- 'Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89
- Abedi Pele CAM 89
- David Ginola LM 89
- Gianluca Vialli ST 89
- Jurgen Kohler CB 89
- Lucio CB 89
Do note that there's no way for players to know which item they will get after completing the Base Hero Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24. This is a high-risk, high-reward option for players to enjoy.