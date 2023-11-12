EA FC 24 Base Hero Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

The Base Hero Upgrade SBC is one of the two latest additions to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it's a really interesting challenge. By completing it, you can guarantee a Hero item for your squad. Unlike the previously released Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC, this inclusion comes with no limitations. Moreover, its reward pool is massive, and you can potentially end up making a big profit through this content with some luck.

That said, it's quite important to understand which items are available in this challenge's reward pool. Having an idea about what this Base Hero Upgrade SBC offers will certainly help you decide whether you should attempt it.

All Base Hero Upgrade SBC rewards in EA FC 24

As with any EA FC 24 Squad Building Challenge, you'll have to make an investment in terms of the fodder you can use in this inclusion. The Base Hero Upgrade SBC will cost about 80,000 coins to complete if you get all the fodder from the FUT market.

Its reward pool includes every Base Hero item that's currently available in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team:

Lars Ricken CAM 85

DaMarcus Beasley LM 85

Peter Crouch ST 85

Tim Cahill ST 85

Clint Dempsey CAM 85

Alex Scott RB 85

Saeed Al Owairan RW 85

Robbie Keane ST 86

Ludovic Giuly RM 86

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 86

Nwankwo Kanu CF 86

Freddie Ljunberg LM 86

Landon Donovan CF 86

Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86

Tomas Rosicky CAM 86

Dirk Kuyt CAM 86

Joan Capdevialla LB 86

Sidney Govou ST 86

Jerzy Dudek GK 86

Ledley King CB 86

Sami Al-Jaber ST 86

Ramires CDM 86

Ji Sung Park LM 86

Wlodzimierz Smolarek ST 86

John Arne Riise LB 86

Sonia Bompastor LB 86

Joe Cole RW 87

Rui Costa CAM 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Yaya Youre CDM 87

Dimitar Berbatov ST 87

Claudio Marchision CM 87

Jorge Campos GK 87

Hidetoshi Nakata CAM 87

Tomas Brolin ST 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Steve McManaman RM 87

Jay Jay Okocha CAM 88

Ricardo Carvalho CB 88

Bixente Lizarazu LWB 88

Jari Litmanen CAM 88

Rafael Marquez CB 88

Antonio Di Natale ST 88

Javier Mascherano CB 88

Mario Gomez ST 88

Paulo Futre LW 88

Nadine Kessler CM 88

Vincent Kompany CB 88

Diego Milito ST 88

Diego Forlan ST 88

Wesley Sneijder CAM 88

Carlos Tevez ST 88

Enzo Fransescoli CF 88

Fernando Morientes ST 89

Rudi Voller ST 89

'Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89

Abedi Pele CAM 89

David Ginola LM 89

Gianluca Vialli ST 89

Jurgen Kohler CB 89

Lucio CB 89

Do note that there's no way for players to know which item they will get after completing the Base Hero Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24. This is a high-risk, high-reward option for players to enjoy.