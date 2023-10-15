EA FC 24 Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

EA FC 24 players can finally get a guaranteed Hero card for their Ultimate Team squad, as the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC is now live. It comes in the wake of earlier rumors which had suggested that the challenge will be added to Ultimate Team, where players can finally try out their luck. This is the first SBC of this year that offers guaranteed Hero cards as rewards.
The only task you need to do is complete the SBC, and it's a pretty manageable one. While there are several base Hero cards available in Ultimate Team, not all of them are available in the reward pool. This is due to the limitation of overall ratings that have been applied to the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC. However, there's still a wide variety of cards that EA FC 24 players will be able to earn as a reward.
The Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC has a relatively low completion cost in EA FC 24
Typically, challenges like the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC can be pretty expensive due to the nature of their rewards. It's very hard to obtain Heroes out of packs as their odds tend to be quite low. Moreover, these cards aren't available in every kind of pack. This also raises the popularity of tonight's SBC, which completely removes the reliance on luck.
Here are all the cards that are available in tonight's special SBC of EA FC 24.
EA FC 24 Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC reward pool
- Lars Ricken CAM 85
- DaMarcus Beasley LM 85
- Peter Crouch ST 85
- Tim Cahill ST 85
- Clint Dempsey CAM 85
- Alex Scott RB 85
- Saeed Al Owairan RW 85
- Robbie Keane ST 86
- Ludovic Giuly RM 86
- Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 86
- Nwankwo Kanu CF 86
- Freddie Ljunberg LM 86
- Landon Donovan CF 86
- Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86
- Tomas Rosicky CAM 86
- Dirk Kuyt CAM 86
- Joan Capdevialla LB 86
- Sidney Govou ST 86
- Jerzy Dudek GK 86
- Ledley King CB 86
- Sami Al-Jaber ST 86
- Ramires CDM 86
- Ji Sung Park LM 86
- Wlodzimierz Smolarek ST 86
- John Arne Riise LB 86
- Sonia Bompastor LB 86
- Joe Cole RW 87
- Rui Costa CAM 87
- Ivan Cordoba CB 87
- Yaya Youre CDM 87
- Dimitar Berbatov ST 87
- Claudio Marchision CM 87
- Jorge Campos GK 87
- Hidetoshi Nakata CAM 87
- Tomas Brolin ST 87
- Harry Kewell LW 87
- Steve McManaman RM 87
The final reward that you will get from the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 will rely on your luck. The SBC will cost around 75,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can utilize items that are already available in your Ultimate Team to increase the valuation of the rewards.