EA FC 24 Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

EA FC 24 players can finally get a guaranteed Hero card for their Ultimate Team squad, as the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC is now live. It comes in the wake of earlier rumors which had suggested that the challenge will be added to Ultimate Team, where players can finally try out their luck. This is the first SBC of this year that offers guaranteed Hero cards as rewards.

The only task you need to do is complete the SBC, and it's a pretty manageable one. While there are several base Hero cards available in Ultimate Team, not all of them are available in the reward pool. This is due to the limitation of overall ratings that have been applied to the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC. However, there's still a wide variety of cards that EA FC 24 players will be able to earn as a reward.

The Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC has a relatively low completion cost in EA FC 24

Typically, challenges like the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC can be pretty expensive due to the nature of their rewards. It's very hard to obtain Heroes out of packs as their odds tend to be quite low. Moreover, these cards aren't available in every kind of pack. This also raises the popularity of tonight's SBC, which completely removes the reliance on luck.

Here are all the cards that are available in tonight's special SBC of EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC reward pool

Lars Ricken CAM 85

DaMarcus Beasley LM 85

Peter Crouch ST 85

Tim Cahill ST 85

Clint Dempsey CAM 85

Alex Scott RB 85

Saeed Al Owairan RW 85

Robbie Keane ST 86

Ludovic Giuly RM 86

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 86

Nwankwo Kanu CF 86

Freddie Ljunberg LM 86

Landon Donovan CF 86

Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86

Tomas Rosicky CAM 86

Dirk Kuyt CAM 86

Joan Capdevialla LB 86

Sidney Govou ST 86

Jerzy Dudek GK 86

Ledley King CB 86

Sami Al-Jaber ST 86

Ramires CDM 86

Ji Sung Park LM 86

Wlodzimierz Smolarek ST 86

John Arne Riise LB 86

Sonia Bompastor LB 86

Joe Cole RW 87

Rui Costa CAM 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Yaya Youre CDM 87

Dimitar Berbatov ST 87

Claudio Marchision CM 87

Jorge Campos GK 87

Hidetoshi Nakata CAM 87

Tomas Brolin ST 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Steve McManaman RM 87

The final reward that you will get from the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 will rely on your luck. The SBC will cost around 75,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can utilize items that are already available in your Ultimate Team to increase the valuation of the rewards.