How to earn more coins in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Having coins in Ultimate Team is one of the most important objectives in EA FC 24, as it greatly determines how well you can evolve your squads. There are two different currencies in the Ultimate Team mode, and you can earn coins for free by simply grinding the different modes. While playing matches will fetch you plenty of coins, there are certain simple tips and tricks you can follow as well.

If you're a veteran of the FIFA series, you'll be familiar with most of these tips. However, EA FC 24 will again be the first instance of Ultimate Team experience for many players. By following these simple suggestions, you will benefit immensely when it comes to earning these coins. Once you have coins, you can use them to get better cards, which will improve your Ultimate Team squads.

Top tips to earn more coins in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Play matches

This is the most obvious suggestion, as you'll earn coins for every match, which usually varies between 500-600 coins. Certain factors could increase the amount of coins you fetch from a given match in Ultimate Team. Do note that if you decide to forfeit a contest, you won't receive anything.

Complete objectives

When you get started with Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, there will be plenty of beginner objectives and milestones that you can complete. While some of them offer packs, others offer different amounts of coins. This varies between 100 coins for very basic tasks and 1,500 coins for more advanced ones. Make sure to complete at least the basic ones to get more coins.

Sell customization items

When you start your journey, you'll be required to select two kits and a logo. All these three items are tradeable, so make sure you pick popular ones like Real Madrid, Manchester United, etc. These kits have sought-after in the market and could get you the coins you'll need to kickstart your Ultimate Team journey.

You will also earn more of them from various tradeable packs throughout your Ultimate Team journey. It's always advisable to sell all of them as there are plenty of other options that come from the Untradeable packs.

Sell players you don't need

Your squad requires 18 functional cards for them to play a match. At first, the available options in your squad will be limited, but once you start completing objectives and making progress, you'll have more cards than you need. Most of them will be untradeable, so you can use them to complete SBCs. It's always advisable to sell the tradeable cards, especially those with higher overalls that you can't fit into your main squads.

Additionally, make sure to compete in as many modes as possible. Typically, the Division Rivals and Weekend Leagues appear daunting if EA FC 24 is your first Ultimate Team experience. However, sticking with them will not only improve your game but also reward you with different tradeable packs.