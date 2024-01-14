All EA FC 24 TOTY Honourable Mentions players (leaked)

The EA FC 24 TOTY Honourable Mentions players are expected to kickstart the Team of the Year celebrations if EA Sports follows the expected path of events. This team will include special cards of footballers who narrowly miss out on a spot in the starting eleven. While the developers haven't officially announced any news, reliable leaker FUTZone has already shared a fair number of cards that are expected to be available soon in Ultimate Team.

So far, EA Sports hasn't announced whether there will be a separate lineup of Honourable Mentions cards or not. However, there's every reason to believe that this lot of unique items will be present as part of the main Team of the Year celebrations.

While the EA FC 24 TOTY Honourable Mentions players are unlikely to be as good as the cards of the starting elevens, some big names are expected to be in it.

Full list of EA FC 24 TOTY Honourable Mentions players

Usually, the Honourable Mentions team includes more than eleven cards spread across multiple positions. Here are all the cards that have been leaked on social media as of writing.

Mohamed Salah

Vinicius Jr.

Marquinhos

Marc Andre ter Stegan

Toni Kroos

Ilkay Gundogan

All the names on this list have been excellent performers for their respective clubs, and some, like Gundogan, have seen their fair share of trophies as well. Additionally, more names are expected to be added to this list as the release date of the TOTY promo comes closer as well.

When will the EA FC 24 TOTY Honourable Mentions players release?

So far, EA Sports hasn't informed the community about when the TOTY promo will commence. There are rumors from FUTZone that the TOTY warmups will begin on Tuesday, but the Honourable Mentions are likely to release on Friday, January 19.

They are expected to be in packs for at least one week before the cards from the starting lineups are added. Additionally, there will be a separate starting XI comprising women footballers as well, so the Honourable Mentions could also have some at least.