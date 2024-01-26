The Team of the Year event is in full swing in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTY Honorable Mentions now being up for grabs. The Georgian superstar has been destroying Serie A defenses for Napoli for the last couple of seasons, and this latest boosted special version is indeed very well deserved.

This is the first Honorable Mentions card to be available via an SBC this year, and it is no surprise that this is the headlining SBC card on a massive day for Ultimate Team. With five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, the EA FC 24 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTY Honorable Mentions item will definitely appeal to a lot of fans looking to upgrade their rosters.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC

With such an elite-tier card being released, especially for those using players from Serie A, the EA FC 24 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC has a price befitting his abilities. The challenge features five individual squads with the following requirements:

Task 1: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: Serie A

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 4: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 5: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC

With Team of the Year players being live in packs, the price of fodder players is relatively low in the transfer market. These are some of the cheapest options:

Task 1: Top Form

Wilfried Zaha: 86

Lea Schuller: 86

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Kadeisha Buchanan: 85

Thomas Muller: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Costs: 60,000 coins.

Task 2: Serie A

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lina Magull: 87

Lea Schuller: 86

Yan Sommer: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Costs: 73,000 coins

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Jan Oblak: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Thomas Muller: 84

Yan Sommer: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Costs: 131,000 coins.

Task 4: 87-rated squad

Jan Oblak: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Thomas Muller: 84

Yan Sommer: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Costs: 131,000 coins.

Task 5: 88-rated squad

Mapi Leon: 89

Irene Paredes: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Mikel Oyarzabal: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lina Magull: 87

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87

Lea Schuller: 86

Costs: 230,000 coins.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 640,000 coins. While this is a steep price, the 89-rated EA FC 24 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC card itself is certainly worth it due to his five-star skills and five-star weak foot.