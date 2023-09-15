EA FC 24 ratings: Top 24 highest-rated Serie A players, featuring Osimhen, Leao, and others

EA Sports has revealed the official list of the top 24 highest-rated Serie A players in EA FC 24, with the likes of Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen being the most prominent inclusions. With Napoli cruising to a comfortable title victory in the league last season, it comes as no surprise that their players are prominently featured, but there are plenty of superstars from other clubs as well.

Osimhen and Leao have been two of the most consistent performers in the league over the last two years, earning fan-favorite status with their dynamic attacking approach. They have received significant boosts in EA FC 24, headlining the Serie A ratings and giving gamers plenty to look forward to when building squads featuring Italian league players.

Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leao will be two of the most overpowered Serie A attackers in EA FC 24

Unlike most of the other leagues that have had their EA FC 24 ratings revealed, the top 24 of the Serie A features a fair share of most of the top clubs and is not dominated entirely by the reigning champions. While players like Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have received massive upgrades, the likes of Rafael Leao, Paulo Dybala, Nicolo Barella, and Lautaro Martinez have also made it to the list.

Leao and Osimhen, in particular, look extremely impressive, especially with how the virtual pitch is often dominated by fast and strong attackers. However, the league does not lack in the defensive or midfield aspect either, offering plenty of squad-building options.

These are the highest-rated Serie A players in EA FC 24

The elite of the Italian top flight possess the following overall ratings:

Victor Osimhen: 88

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Rafael Leao: 86

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 86

Nicolo Barella: 86

Paulo Dybala: 86

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Alessandro Bastoni: 85

Theo Hernandez: 85

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 85

Domenico Berardi: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Ciro Immobile: 85

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Gleison Bremer: 84

Federico Chiesa: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Yan Sommer: 84

Fikayo Tomori: 84

Based on these ratings, it is evident that Serie A will be one of the most viable leagues on the virtual pitch. It has plenty of attacking firepower with the likes of Leao, Osimhen, Martinez, and Dybala, as well as the defensive prowess of players like Bastoni, Theo Hernandez, and Fikayo Tomori.