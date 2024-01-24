With the full release of the TOTY roster being right around the corner, a recent set of leaks suggest that the EA FC 24 Federico Valverde TOTY Honorable Mentions and Trent Alexander-Arnold TOTY Honorable Mentions cards will also be added to the game. These two athletes have been incredible for their respective clubs over the past few years, and these boosted versions are well-deserved.

The TOTY 12th man vote was released recently, with Cristiano Ronaldo being rumored to arrive as the winning player for the men's roster. This means that the remaining two nominees will be part of the Honorable Mentions lineup, and leaks on social media confirm that the EA FC 24 Federico Valverde TOTY Honorable Mentions and Trent Alexander-Arnold TOTY Honorable Mentions cards will be live soon as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Expected release date of EA FC 24 Federico Valverde TOTY Honorable Mentions and Trent Alexander-Arnold TOTY Honorable Mentions

TOTY defenders have now been added to Ultimate Team, with the full roster of 11 male and female players arriving on Thursday. This means that if EA Sports follows their schedule from previous years, the 12th player, as well as the EA FC 24 Federico Valverde TOTY Honorable Mentions and Trent Alexander-Arnold TOTY Honorable Mentions cards, will be up for grabs on Friday (January 26).

Possible stats of EA FC 24 Federico Valverde TOTY Honorable Mentions and Trent Alexander-Arnold TOTY Honorable Mentions cards

Similar to other leaked Honorable Mentions cards, these items' exact overall ratings and stats are unknown. However, FUT Sheriff has made predictions based on their previous special versions.

The Uruguayan midfielder from Real Madrid already possesses a Radioactive card in Ultimate Team, and FUT Sheriff believes that his latest item will be 92-rated with these stats:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 86

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 85

Physicality: 86

Similarly, the English right-back from Liverpool is predicted to be 91-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 78

Passing: 95

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 88

Physicality: 83

If these predictions prove to be accurate, both the EA FC 24 Federico Valverde TOTY Honorable Mentions and Trent Alexander-Arnold TOTY Honorable Mentions cards will be elite-tier items in the current meta of the game that will rival the actual Team of the Year items despite the latter possessing two PlayStyle+ traits.