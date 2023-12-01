EA Sports releases new Radioactive promo roster in EA FC 24 featuring special cards for Messi, Benzema, Kerr, and more

The brand new Radioactive promo is live in EA FC 24, with the first team release bringing special cards with big names, including Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and Sam Kerr. With the Black Friday Thunderstruck promo at an end, Ultimate Team players will be able to pull cards from the all-new series featuring some radical changes to how the chemistry system works in the game.

In addition to special boosts to ratings, each Radioactive Team 1 player receives +2 Chemistry if used in their preferred position, irrespective of outside links. The usual league, nation, and club links have also been doubled, allowing players to easily build up chemistry for their Ultimate Team clubs.

Messi gets his first special card in EA FC 24 as part of Radioactive Team 1 release

With the holiday spirit in the air, EA FC 24 players have already gotten a taste of what's to come with the Black Friday promo that reintegrated a number of old cards into the pool, such as the Best of TOTW release last week. If the prior promo was a recap, the latest brings something completely new to the table.

Here's the complete Radioactive Team 1 roster that was released today with their boosted ratings listed below:

Messi: 92

Benzema: 92

Kerr: 91

Valverde: 90

Kante: 89

Araujo: 88

Kvaratskhelia: 88

Nani: 88

Eriksen: 87

Mazraoui: 87

Oshoala: 87

Gvardiol: 86

Szoboszlai: 86

Zinchenko: 86

Zaha: 86

Kessie: 86

Weah: 85

Vela: 85

Shaqiri: 85

Pukki: 85

Along with the 20 players included in the roster, two more cards have been added with a dedicated Squad Building Challenge and Objective:

Bailly: 85 (Objective)

Aubameyang: 88 (SBC)

Keen-eyed players will note that the promo brings the first special card for Messi in EA FC 24, meaning fans of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will surely be looking to get their hands on his 92-rated version. That said, Team 1 also includes a number of other standout strikers, including Benzema and Kerr.

Kante, Nani, Eriksen, and Valverde are the top midfielders in the Radioactive team release that can be a solid choice for most EA FC 24 players. As for defenders, Araujo, Mazraoui, and Zinchenko are some solid picks, making the roster a very well-rounded addition that's sure to be a hit among Ultimate Team enthusiasts.