EA Sports releases TOTW 10 (Team of the Week 10) in EA FC 24 headlined by Hansen, Dybala, and Garnacho

With the Black Friday promo ending today, November 29, EA Sports has started the new week by releasing TOTW 10 in EA FC 24. Team of the Week 10's roster features a number of big names and the first female footballer to lead the pack — Hansen. She has been awarded a 91-rated item. Another stand-out inclusion in this lineup is an In-Form card for Manchester United's Garnacho, who wowed fans with his overhead goal against Everton this weekend.

The Team of the Week is one of the very few recurring promos in EA FC 24 that provide fresh content on a weekly basis. It is aimed at celebrating the top performers of the week, and EA Sports does so by releasing cards of them with In-Form upgrades reflecting their real-life performances.

This article offers a short overview of TOTW 10, with everything you need to know about the roster and all its cards.

Hansen, Dybala, Garnacho, and others get special Team of the Week cards as part of TOTW 10 roster in EA FC 24

Ultimate Team enthusiasts will know that Team of the Week rosters do more than keep things fresh by introducing new cards that can be packed or bought from the transfer market. That is because these items provide EA FC 24 players with a vital link to real-life football leagues and tournaments.

The fact that TOTW cards have In-Form upgrades makes them quite a lot more lucrative than their base versions due to the boosted stats. Without further ado, here is a list of all players in the Team of the Week 10 roster:

Hansen: 91

Dybala: 88

Berardi: 88

Alexander-Arnold: 87

Shaw: 86

A. Garnacho: 86

Gimenez: 86

Pau Torres: 86

Hernandez: 86

Fabian Ruiz: 85

Mertens: 85

Morales: 84

Hincapie: 84

Chevalier: 84

Samuel Line: 83

Sankoh: 83

Vasic: 83

Shkurin: 83

Barcelona's #10, Hansen is the leading player in this TOTW 10 roster and is the only one to have an overall rating higher than 90. Dybala and Berardi are second with their 88-rated cards.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team players looking for a solid English defender will find the 87-rated Team of the Week Alexander-Arnold Trent item a good addition to their backline.

Alejandro Garnacho's bicycle kick, which is being hailed by many as the goal of the season, saw him take his spot in this roster as well. He has received an 86-rated boosted card.

Lucas Chevalier is the sole goalkeeper in the squad. And in line with previous iterations of the promo, the lowest-rated cards in the TOTW 10 team are well over 80.