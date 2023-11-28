EA FC 24 Year In Review SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The Year In Review SBC, which was released on November 27 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, offers an interesting twist on the usual formula. After completing the challenge, you'll be able to guarantee a special card for your Ultimate Team squad. However, these items were never released in any pack previously, and all of them were available as their own individual challenges and objectives.

Naturally, there are some amazing cards you can potentially find as your player pick reward after completing the SBC. Their original challenges cost far more than what it takes to complete the Year In Review SBC, even if you get all the fodder from the market. Unfortunately, there are also items in the reward pool that were previously part of free objective rewards. Because of this, finding them in the player pick will be a waste of your resources.

Best EA FC 24 Year In Review SBC players

The Year In Review SBC costs about 40,000 coins if you get all the fodder directly from the market. However, there are plenty of ways to get the necessary cards without having to buy them using coins. Here are the five best cards you could obtain from the rewards:

Martin Odegaard Centurions

Rodrygo Trailblazers

Heung Min Son POTM

Julian Alvarez Trailblazers

Rafael Leao POTM

Out of all the five, Heung Min Son POTM's SBC once cost more than a million coins to get all the necessary fodder. However, Martin Odegaard's Centurions item is the highest-rated player that you could get.

All five of these players can easily perform well in the current meta of EA FC 24, and you can pick them without any worries if you get them as rewards.

Worst Year In Review SBC players in EA FC 24

Unfortunately, EA Sports has also included cards that were previously released as objectives in the game. Naturally, these cards have a relatively poorer set of stats, and they were actually available for free at one point in time. As a result, getting one of the following items will be a waste of fodder.

Nathan Byrne Squad Foundations

Danny Loader Squad Foundations

Vicky Losada Squad Foundations

Dalrie Sheehan Squad Foundations

These cards are neither special in terms of stats nor are they useable in the current meta. They should be avoided at all costs if they appear in your player picks.