EA FC 24 Team of the Week 11 (TOTW 11) predictions: All cards featuring Ronaldo, Graham Hansen, and others

After an exciting round of international fixtures provided gamers with an overpowered Team of the Week, TOTW 11 returns to club football in EA FC 24. The likes of Ronaldo and Graham Hansen are contenders for the spot on the roster. Both are just as overpowered on the virtual pitch as they are skilled in real life, making them ideal candidates for special versions.

The ongoing Black Friday festivities has introduced a host of previously released special cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Trailblazers versions of Ronaldo and Hansen being up for grabs as well.

The availability of so many amazing cards currently raises the expectations for the TOTW 11 roster, and it has the potential to be incredible as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Ronaldo and Hansen could potentially headline the TOTW 11 roster in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has done an incredible job of keeping Team of the Week cards relevant in the current meta of EA FC 24 despite the constant influx of new promos. With increased stat boosts and a better selection of players, in-form items are always in demand, and players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Caroline Graham Hansen would add to this trend.

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form this year for club and country alike, leading Portugal as they finished their Euros Qualifiers unbeaten while also scoring consistently for Al Nassr. The Portuguese marksman scored two incredible goals in the latest fixture against Al Akhdoud and is one of the leading candidates for TOTW 11 in EA FC 24.

In the Liga F, FC Barcelona Femini strengthened their position at the top of the table with a convincing win against Athletic Bilbao. Caroline Graham Hansen was the star of the show, scoring a goal and providing three assists.

The Norwegian winger is one of the highest-rated women in the game, and her overpowered attributes have made her a fan-favorite amongst professional gamers and casuals alike.

Expand Tweet

In the Premier League, Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho led Manchester United to a 3-0 victory against Everton with one of the best goals of the season so far. The youngster scored a perfect overhead kick, recreating Wayne Rooney's iconic strike against Manchester City and potentially earning himself a spot on the TOTW 11 roster in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

In Serie A, AC Milan kept their title hopes alive by securing a narrow 1-0 win against Fiorentina. French left-back Theo Hernandez was in the spotlight as he helped the Rossoneri secure a clean sheet while scoring the winning goal. He is regarded as one of the most overpowered left-backs in the game, and a special version will definitely be highly sought after.

Expand Tweet

With such big names being rumored to arrive as part of the TOTW 11 roster in EA FC 24, fans will be eager to witness the official reveal on Wednesday.