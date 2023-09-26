EA FC 24 Spain Liga F Squad Foundations objective: How to complete, all reward tiers, and more

EA Sports has released another set of Squad Foundations objectives in EA FC 24, with the Liga F receiving some boosted cards. After treating gamers to Foundations items from the Eredivisie very recently, the developers have already released a new set of cards from the female side of Spanish football, highlighting the major new addition to the game.

EA FC 24 is the first game to feature both male and female footballers together in Ultimate Team, and gamers have already realized how overpowered some of these women athletes are.

The Liga F is home to some of the most talented female footballers, which is evident from the latest Squad Foundations objective set.

Liga F Squad Foundations objective has special versions of Babajide, Ojeda, and Martin-Prieto in EA FC 24

Similar to the release of the Eredivisie Squad Foundations, EA Sports has paired up the new Banini Squad Foundations SBC with an objective set that offers special players from her league. This is a wonderful idea on their part, as it allows beginners to gain access to some special cards in the early stages of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Like the previous set of objectives, this one can also be completed in Squad battles or Division Rivals, giving gamers plenty of freedom to play however they want.

How to complete the Liga F Squad Foundations objective in EA FC 24

The set comprises four individual segments, just like the Eredivisie Squad Foundations, with each having their own rewards and themed stipulations. These are the requirements that gamers must fulfill to complete the objective and unlock the various rewards on offer:

Dynamic Distribution : Assist five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with a Spain Liga F player to unlock 83-rated Patri Ojeda.

: Assist five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with a Spain Liga F player to unlock 83-rated Patri Ojeda. Bullseye : Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with a Spain Liga F player to unlock a Premium Gold pack.

: Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with a Spain Liga F player to unlock a Premium Gold pack. Play 10 : Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having atleast two players from Spain Liga F in your starting 11 to unlock 84-rated Martin-Prieto.

: Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having atleast two players from Spain Liga F in your starting 11 to unlock 84-rated Martin-Prieto. Spanish six: Win six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having atleast two players from the Spain Liga F in your starting 11 to unlock a 78+ x 2 players pack.

Not only will gamers unlock these rewards upon completing the various segments, but they will also receive an 83-rated version of Rinsola Babajide to add to their squads in EA FC 24. The English attacker has four-star skills, a four-star weak foot and excellent pace, making her an ideal forward in the early stages of the game.