EA FC 24 Eredivisie Squad Foundations objective set - All tasks, rewards, and more

EA FC 24 players can complete the Eredivisie Squad Foundations objective set now after it went live in Ultimate Team earlier today, September 24. This is the first special release in its category that offers unique promo cards as part of its rewards. Unlike all the special SBCs that are currently active, you won't have to spend any coins in order to get them, either.

The best way to complete such objectives is to analyze the conditions of each task and figure out what's the best way to complete it. Doing so will allow you to devise the best strategy for clearing each of its segments. For this Eredivisie Squad Foundations objective set, you will want to unlock its cards as early as possible in EA FC 24, as all of them have boosted stats and overalls compared to their base versions.

The Eredivisie Squad Foundations objective set is quite easy to complete in EA FC 24

With that in mind, here are the tasks in this Eredivisiquad Foundations objective set:

Task 1: Assist five goals in Squad Battles/Rivals on minimum Semi-pro difficulty with an Eredivisie player.

Task 2: Score 10 goals in Squad Battles/Rivals on minimum Semi-pro difficulty with an Eredivisie player.

Task 3: Play 10 matches in Squad Battles/Rivals on minimum Semi-pro difficulty with at least two Eredivisie players in your starting XI.

You can complete these tasks in either Squad Battles or Division Rivals, and doing so in the former is easier. This is because that mode allows you to control the difficulty of the matches you play, and you also choose to go up against AI in EA FC 24.

You will unlock three special cards from the Eredivisie Squad Foundations objective set. These include 83-rated cards of Dutch footballers Jasper Cillessen and Gijs Smal, who are part of the first and third tasks, respectively.

Once you complete all four tasks, that will complete this objective and unlock its group reward, an 84-rated card of Couhaib Driouech.

All three cards are untradeable, so you won't be able to sell them on the market in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.