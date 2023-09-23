Esports & Gaming

50 funniest club names for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 23, 2023 06:17 GMT
EA FC 24 is now available worldwide (Images via EA Sports)

EA FC 24 Early Access is now live for those who purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game. With Ultimate Team being the most popular game mode in the franchise, players have already begun their UT journey. However, with a new title comes fresh beginnings, and returning users could possibly be interested in renaming their club.

This is the first installment in the rebranded EA Sports FC franchise, which makes it extremely fitting for fans to explore new name options for their EA FC 24 Ultimate Team club.

Funny Ultimate Team names will help your club stand out in EA FC 24

Football is undoubtedly the most popular sport in the world and has a widespread community that often indulges in some banter. This has led to the rise of several memes, jokes, and references that fans can effectively use for their club names in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

While having a funny club name in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team will not help you get any extra wins in Division Rivals or Champions, it will certainly add some personality and flavor to your roster, which is truly the essence of Ultimate Team.

Fans can use a combination of jokes, references, and puns for their EA FC 24 Ultimate Team club names

These names will surely get a chuckle out of any opposing players you face off against on the virtual pitch:

  1. Pjanic at the Isco
  2. Lord of the Ings
  3. Who Ate All Depays
  4. Prepare Toulouse
  5. Ctrl Alt De Ligt
  6. BalotelliTubbies
  7. Siuu R7
  8. AC Me Rollin
  9. LewanGoalski FC
  10. Borussia Teeth
  11. The Wizard of Ozil
  12. Acuna Matata
  13. Tikka MoSalah
  14. MaradonaKebab
  15. Cech Mate
  16. RobbenALiving
  17. Rice Rice Baby
  18. Stranger Mings
  19. CanChielliniOne
  20. Dont Kjaer
  21. ZidanesFloor
  22. NetSixAndChill
  23. For Fuchs Ake
  24. Just Got Kaned
  25. Moves like Agger
  26. Veg Fried Reus
  27. Puyol Pants Down
  28. Xhaka Laca FC
  29. Pique Blinders
  30. Show Me The Mane
  31. WhyAyewRunning
  32. ComeDigneWithMe
  33. Ake 47
  34. Obi-Wan Iwobi
  35. Lady Yaya
  36. Cleverley Dunne
  37. NotToo Xabi
  38. Yellin Timber
  39. 21 Savic
  40. DDA Drogba
  41. Bacary Lasagna
  42. Son of Vidic
  43. Trippier Nan
  44. Paqueta Rice
  45. Lallana Rhodes
  46. Ruud Awakening
  47. Amazing Sneijderman
  48. Werner Burners
  49. Kroos Control
  50. Tchouameni Cooks

This list includes puns on player names, as well as some references and jokes popular within the football and Ultimate Team community.

How to change club name in EA FC 24

Not only can changing your club name provide it with some added spice, but it is also a Club Maintenance objective in the Foundations objective section. Here are the steps gamers must follow to do so:

  • Enter Ultimate Team.
  • Scroll down to the Settings Tab.
  • Scroll down to the Rename Club tab.
  • Enter the new Club name.

Similar to FIFA 23, the latest title also allows gamers to change their club name as many times as they want.

