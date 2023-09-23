50 funniest club names for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA FC 24 Early Access is now live for those who purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game. With Ultimate Team being the most popular game mode in the franchise, players have already begun their UT journey. However, with a new title comes fresh beginnings, and returning users could possibly be interested in renaming their club.

This is the first installment in the rebranded EA Sports FC franchise, which makes it extremely fitting for fans to explore new name options for their EA FC 24 Ultimate Team club.

Funny Ultimate Team names will help your club stand out in EA FC 24

Football is undoubtedly the most popular sport in the world and has a widespread community that often indulges in some banter. This has led to the rise of several memes, jokes, and references that fans can effectively use for their club names in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

While having a funny club name in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team will not help you get any extra wins in Division Rivals or Champions, it will certainly add some personality and flavor to your roster, which is truly the essence of Ultimate Team.

Fans can use a combination of jokes, references, and puns for their EA FC 24 Ultimate Team club names

These names will surely get a chuckle out of any opposing players you face off against on the virtual pitch:

Pjanic at the Isco Lord of the Ings Who Ate All Depays Prepare Toulouse Ctrl Alt De Ligt BalotelliTubbies Siuu R7 AC Me Rollin LewanGoalski FC Borussia Teeth The Wizard of Ozil Acuna Matata Tikka MoSalah MaradonaKebab Cech Mate RobbenALiving Rice Rice Baby Stranger Mings CanChielliniOne Dont Kjaer ZidanesFloor NetSixAndChill For Fuchs Ake Just Got Kaned Moves like Agger Veg Fried Reus Puyol Pants Down Xhaka Laca FC Pique Blinders Show Me The Mane WhyAyewRunning ComeDigneWithMe Ake 47 Obi-Wan Iwobi Lady Yaya Cleverley Dunne NotToo Xabi Yellin Timber 21 Savic DDA Drogba Bacary Lasagna Son of Vidic Trippier Nan Paqueta Rice Lallana Rhodes Ruud Awakening Amazing Sneijderman Werner Burners Kroos Control Tchouameni Cooks

This list includes puns on player names, as well as some references and jokes popular within the football and Ultimate Team community.

How to change club name in EA FC 24

Not only can changing your club name provide it with some added spice, but it is also a Club Maintenance objective in the Foundations objective section. Here are the steps gamers must follow to do so:

Enter Ultimate Team.

Scroll down to the Settings Tab.

Scroll down to the Rename Club tab.

Enter the new Club name.

Similar to FIFA 23, the latest title also allows gamers to change their club name as many times as they want.