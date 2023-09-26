EA FC 24 Estefania Banini Foundations SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

A new special challenge has gone live in EA FC 24 in the form of Estefania Banini Foundations SBC, which makes it the fourth such SBC since early access began. Players will be able to add yet another special card to their squad by completing the tasks that are part of the challenge. Unlike traditional promo items, there's no alternative way to get this particular item, which makes it unique as well.

The first task is to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll require in order to complete the challenge. This will be determined by the amount of fodder you'll have to buy from the market.

Knowing about the potential costs will help you to decide if you should complete the challenge in the first place. The best way of doing so is by analyzing the tasks of the Estefania Banini Foundations SBC in EA FC 24.

Cheapest Estefania Banini Foundations SBC solutions in EA FC 24

The Estefania Banini Foundations SBC is pretty simple in terms of the tasks involved. There are two of them, and each one has its own set of stipulations. They're pretty basic to understand, and all you have to do is complete both of them before the SBC expires from EA FC 24.

Expand Tweet

Task 1 - 84-Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 84

84 No. of players: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 85

85 No. of players: 11

The Estefania Banini Foundations SBC can be completed for 65,000 coins if you get all 22 cards from the market. However, there's a great way to reduce the completion cost by using cards from your Ultimate Team collection. As this challenge will be available for the next 29 days (as of September 26), you can grind different packs each week.

Expand Tweet

The best way to do so is to play the different EA FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will earn you weekly packs that you can then open to find more fodder, thus allowing you to reduce the completion cost and save your coins for other purposes.

After you complete the SBC, you'll unlock an 85-rated CM card. The item can also operate at LW and has an excellent set of offensive stats. It will be perfect for anyone looking to build up a Liga F or Argentinian-based squad in Ultimate Team.