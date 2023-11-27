EA FC 24 Year In Review SBC - All players you can get

The Year In Review SBC is a really interesting option for EA FC 24 players to explore, considering it is very different from what typical challenges offer as rewards. This challenge brings back many items that were previously added to Ultimate Team during October. However, these items were all introduced either via their individual challenges or as objective rewards.
There are no other alternative ways to obtain these items besides completing tonight's challenge. That said, certain items have been removed from the pool of rewards, although there's no restriction on their overall. Moreover, Heroes and Icons have also been excluded from the reward pool. Hence, it's important for EA FC 24 players to be aware of all the available options.
Let's look at the list of Year In Review SBC players in the game.
Complete list of EA FC 24 Year In Review SBC players
All the items that you could possibly get have appeared once previously but cannot be bought from the market. This makes the Year In Review SBC unique, and it can be completed for as little as 40,000 coins.
All reward items
- Martin Odegaard Centurions
- Heung Min Son POTM
- Mykhailo Mudryk Showdown
- Marta Centurions
- Iago Aspas Flashback
- Julian Alvarez Trailblazers
- Kevin Trapp Trailblazers
- Declan Rice Trailblazers
- Rodrygo Trailblazers
- Rafael Leao POTM
- Diego Carlos RTTK
- Matteo Darmian RTTK
- Andre Silva RTTK
- Danilo Pereira Centurions
- Exequiel Palacios Trailblazers
- Eugenie Le Sommer Trailblazers
- Callum Wilson Trailblazers
- Hector Bellerin RTTK
- Jonathan David RTTK
- Francis Coquelin RTTK
- Liquinhas Squad Foundations
- Jordan Morris Squad Foundations
- Leca Centurions
- Dejan Kulusevski Showdown
- Juan Foyth Trailblazers
- Marcin Bulka POTM
- Rodrigo Zalazar Squad Foundations
- Hernani Squad Foundations
- Lina Hurtig Squad Foundations
- Shanice Van De Sanden Squad Foundations
- CeCe Kizer Squad Foundations
- Takefusa Kubo POTM
- Darlington Nagbe Squad Foundations
- Ricardo Esgaio Squad Foundations
- Xavi Simons Trailblazers
- Serhou Guirassy POTM
- Jess Carter Squad Foundations
- Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers
- Caio Henrique Dynamic Duos
- Jeffinho Dynamic Duos
- Steven Bergwijn RTTK
- Natalia Kuika Squad Foundations
- Angelina Squad Foundations
- Santiago Gimenez POTM
- Nathan Byrne Squad Foundations
- Danny Loader Squad Foundations
- Vicky Losada Squad Foundations
- Dalrie Sheehan Squad Foundations
After completing the Year In Review SBC, you will get three cards as possible rewards. The item you pick will be added to your EA FC 24 Ultimate collection, while the remaining two will be automatically discarded.