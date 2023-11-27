EA FC 24 Year In Review SBC - All players you can get

The Year In Review SBC is a really interesting option for EA FC 24 players to explore, considering it is very different from what typical challenges offer as rewards. This challenge brings back many items that were previously added to Ultimate Team during October. However, these items were all introduced either via their individual challenges or as objective rewards.

There are no other alternative ways to obtain these items besides completing tonight's challenge. That said, certain items have been removed from the pool of rewards, although there's no restriction on their overall. Moreover, Heroes and Icons have also been excluded from the reward pool. Hence, it's important for EA FC 24 players to be aware of all the available options.

Let's look at the list of Year In Review SBC players in the game.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Year In Review SBC players

All the items that you could possibly get have appeared once previously but cannot be bought from the market. This makes the Year In Review SBC unique, and it can be completed for as little as 40,000 coins.

All reward items

Martin Odegaard Centurions

Heung Min Son POTM

Mykhailo Mudryk Showdown

Marta Centurions

Iago Aspas Flashback

Julian Alvarez Trailblazers

Kevin Trapp Trailblazers

Declan Rice Trailblazers

Rodrygo Trailblazers

Rafael Leao POTM

Diego Carlos RTTK

Matteo Darmian RTTK

Andre Silva RTTK

Danilo Pereira Centurions

Exequiel Palacios Trailblazers

Eugenie Le Sommer Trailblazers

Callum Wilson Trailblazers

Hector Bellerin RTTK

Jonathan David RTTK

Francis Coquelin RTTK

Liquinhas Squad Foundations

Jordan Morris Squad Foundations

Leca Centurions

Dejan Kulusevski Showdown

Juan Foyth Trailblazers

Marcin Bulka POTM

Rodrigo Zalazar Squad Foundations

Hernani Squad Foundations

Lina Hurtig Squad Foundations

Shanice Van De Sanden Squad Foundations

CeCe Kizer Squad Foundations

Takefusa Kubo POTM

Darlington Nagbe Squad Foundations

Ricardo Esgaio Squad Foundations

Xavi Simons Trailblazers

Serhou Guirassy POTM

Jess Carter Squad Foundations

Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers

Caio Henrique Dynamic Duos

Jeffinho Dynamic Duos

Steven Bergwijn RTTK

Natalia Kuika Squad Foundations

Angelina Squad Foundations

Santiago Gimenez POTM

Nathan Byrne Squad Foundations

Danny Loader Squad Foundations

Vicky Losada Squad Foundations

Dalrie Sheehan Squad Foundations

After completing the Year In Review SBC, you will get three cards as possible rewards. The item you pick will be added to your EA FC 24 Ultimate collection, while the remaining two will be automatically discarded.