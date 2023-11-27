EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Year in Review Player Pick SBC is one of the most interesting additions in EA FC 24 so far, and players have a great opportunity to find some amazing items. Notably, the rewards in this unique challenge were never added to packs. In fact, this challenge features items that have been released exclusively in SBCs and objectives so far.

This is the best opportunity for those who may have started playing the game late. The main task is to estimate the amount of coins needed to complete the challenge. Let's analyze the tasks of the Year in Review Player Pick SBC in Ultimate Team.

All EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC tasks and conditions

The Year in Review Player Pick SBC is a relatively simple challenge to complete. It has only one task, and the conditions are pretty straightforward as well. Upon completing the solo task, a special pick will be offered to you.

Task - Year in Review Player Pick SBC

Minimum OVR of 87 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

This challenge will cost about 40,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce the costs by using items from your Ultimate Team collection. Moreover, you can grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to find more fodder.

After completing the challenge, you will get a special pick of three items — all rated 84 or higher. All of these cards were available earlier as objectives and individual challenges in October. However, Icons and Heroes that are not part of the rewards have been excluded.

Despite a huge reliance on luck for the final rewards, there's a reasonable degree of control. You can make the final selection between three choices.