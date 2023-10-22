Complete list of all EA FC 24 Squad Battles rewards

Squad Battles is one of the many game modes that are available in EA FC 24, and it brings some interesting offerings for the players. This particular game mode not only allows you to select the difficulty level of a match but also enables you to play against AI-controlled teams, making it very advantageous to complete different objectives and tasks.

Every week, you can play up to 32 matches to earn points. Your weekly score is an aggregate of the points received from individual matches, and they depend on several factors like the end result, goals scored, etc. You get your Squad Battles rewards based on the rank you achieve with your weekly score in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Squad Battles rewards

Like Division Rivals, Squad Battles is available to everyone, and you don't have to go through any qualifiers. The rewards are handed out to everyone on Sundays at 9 am UK time. Here are all the available reward options classified based on different ranks:

Bronze 3 - 1 Premium Loan Player Reward Pack.

Bronze 2 - 2 Gold Packs.

Bronze 1 - 2 Gold Packs, 2 Premium Gold Packs, 50 coins.

Silver 3 - 1 Premium Gold Pack, 2 Gold Packs, 1,500 coins.

Silver 2 - 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 2,000 coins.

Silver 1 - 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 4,000 coins.

Gold 3 - 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 5,000 coins.

Gold 2 - 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 7,000 coins.

Gold 1 - 1 Mega Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 9,000 coins.

Elite 3 - 1 Mega Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 12,000 coins.

Elite 2 - 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 16,000 coins.

Elite 1 - 2 Rare Players Packs, 22,000 coins.

Top 200 - 2 Rare Players Packs, 1 Mega Pack, 65,000 coins.

Unlike Division Rivals in EA FC 24, Squad Battles don't come with reward options. The offerings at every rank are fixed, so this game mode is limited. However, it's a lot easier to maximize your rewards in this mode, thanks to the ability to control match difficulties.

Every week, you'll get the option to play 32 matches, and you'll get points based on match difficulty. Additionally, you'll also have the chance to go up against special TOTW and guest challenges, which offer the chance to score extra points every week in EA FC 24.