Top 5 tips to make better Ultimate Team squads in EA FC 24

While EA FC 24's Ultimate Team mode could be the greatest entertainment for many players, it can also be quite a challenging task for them. After all, much of the content available here is extremely competitive in nature, which witnesses players going directly against each other. One of the foremost tasks is to make a strong team and keep improving it so that it becomes easier to win more matches.

Simply having a strong set of footballers in your team won't guarantee you a win. However, the better cards tend to perform better, and many of them are well-suited to EA FC 24's meta. In simple words, they will react better to the way the game engine works and will increase your chances of winning. While you can build your team in many different ways, a few tips and tricks will certainly make your life a lot easier.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best tips to make an amazing Ultimate Team squad in EA FC 24

1) Play all game modes

Some game modes in EA FC 24, like Division Rivals, are more challenging than the rest. Many beginners tend to avoid these as they can quickly lose matches, and the ordeal becomes frustrating. However, every mode has its own set of rewards, which often includes special packs, coins, and season XP. You can open the packs to get more cards, and if you're lucky, you can even land an Icon, a Hero, or a promo card.

You can always use the coins to get more cards directly from the market if your pack luck is poor. Finally, the additional XP will help you to progress along the Seasonal rewards track, which allows you to unlock even more rewards and special cards.

2) Complete all objectives

Again, completing the objectives will require you to play different game modes. For example, the ongoing Evo Lounge Objective set asks you to play a friendly mode with the same name. You can't complete the objectives in any other EA FC 24 game mode.

While this might seem too much at first, completing the objectives will help you regularly improve your Ultimate Team squad. All objectives offer different rewards, most of which include packs. Opening these can make a huge difference in how quickly you can improve your lineup. Moreover, prioritize objectives based on their date of expiry to not miss out on any rewards.

3) Focus on the meta

A great footballer in real life might not necessarily be good in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. As mentioned earlier, the game has its meta, and some types of cards will always perform better. While high-overall meta cards are very expensive, the same can't be said about the lower-rated meta. You can get cards like Alejandro Balde, Ibrahima Konate, and Ansu Fati for a pretty small amount of coins.

It's always better for you to focus on such cards from the very beginning, as they will likely win you more matches. This will allow you to vie for better rewards and also finish objectives faster.

4) Analyze the market

EA FC 24's Ultimate Team market is dynamic as the cards' prices can change based on demand and supply. As things stand, the market witnesses supply on Sundays after Squad Battles and Weekend League rewards and on Thursdays after Rivals rewards. Typically, these are perfect opportunities to buy as the items' prices reduce due to the increased supply.

Similarly, utilize the market to sell cards you don't need to get more coins. These coins can help you to directly buy other footballers and improve your team.

5) Complete SBCs

Squad Building Challenges are released every day in Ultimate Team, and they include the chance to win more packs and special cards. When a card is featured in a particular SBC, they're not available in either packs or the market. Some of these can have incredible value for you to unlock and offer better returns than similar options in the market.

You should always preserve fodder for them as much as possible. This will allow you to save your coins and help unlock SBC rewards at cheaper prices. Make sure to be on the lookout for such items, as they can help you improve your Ultimate Team squads at lower costs.