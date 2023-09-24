EA FC 24 Evo Lounge objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

The brand new Evo Lounge objective set has gone live in EA FC 24, allowing players to complete a set of objectives and get their hands on several lucrative rewards. The successor to Electronic Arts' FIFA games saw its early release go live a couple of days ago for players who had bought the Ultimate Edition. The week-long head start entails early access to a number of Squad Building Challenges and objectives.

The Evo Lounge objective is slated to do just that and has the potential to be quite profitable for FUT enthusiasts. Players can complete it by simply playing and winning a few games in the Evo Lounge game mode.

Evo Lounge Objective in EA FC 24 explained with list of rewards

While the Nike Mad Ready challenges are exclusive to those players who have early access to the game, the Evo Lounge Objective will be live for around 40 days, giving players plenty of time to complete it, even after the game's official release on 29 September, 2023.

As the name suggests, the objective pertains to the newly added Evolution mechanics in EA FC 24. For those unaware, players looking to upgrade certain cards may opt to use the Evolutions tab and check if they can complete some objectives to upgrade that card.

In order to complete the Evo Lounge Objective, players will need to play the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge mode, which has certain restrictions. The squad that can be used to play in the game mode has to adhere to these rules:

# of players in the squad: 11

Team Overall Rating: Maximum of 80

Loan players: Maximum of 1

Highest rated card in the squad: Maximum of 86

In-progress Evolution, Evolutions I, Complete Founder Evolution, or in-progress Founder Evolution players in the squad: Minimum of 1

EA FC 24 players with a team that can match the restrictions listed above would then have to play the game mode and win rewards accordingly.

List of the Evo Lounge Objective requirements and rewards

The objective has four separate challenges, each of which yields rewards for the players. Here is a list of the challenges:

Play 7: Play seven matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge to pack a 75+ Rated player (Untradeable).

Win 1: Win one match in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge to pack a 75+ Rated player (Untradeable).

Win 3: Win three matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge to pack a 75+ Rated player (Untradeable).

Win 7: Win seven matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge to pack Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Completing all four challenges will yield the Evo Lounge Objective's group reward: an 83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable). While the rewards themselves are not that highly rated, it would be a loss for players starting out in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to pass up on completing objectives like this for some inexpensive packs.