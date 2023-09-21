Best FC 24 Ultimate Team tips and tricks to build a great squad

With the FC 24 early access now live, players who pre-ordered the game will be able to start their Ultimate Team 24 journeys. Despite a change in name and branding, much of the core gameplay, including the different modes, remains the same. Ultimate Team 24 will once again be a popular destination for those who love building Fantasy Teams, but it can be slightly difficult for newcomers to the series.

There are some basic tips and tricks that every individual should follow. Whether you're a beginner or a veteran, the suggestions mentioned in the following sections will be highly beneficial for building a really strong squad. While your success will still largely depend on your luck, following these will benefit you in the short and long run.

Top tips to quickly improve your FC 24 Ultimate Team squads

Using the web companion

Like the previous years, FC 24 has a dedicated web app that can be used on any PC browser with a functional internet connection. There is also a companion app that can be downloaded on both Android and iOS.

This tool might not allow you to play the game, but they're highly beneficial for you to manage your squads. For starters, you can complete all the SBCs, build your starting lineup, and open packs.

You can also access the transfer market, where you can buy and sell different items. The biggest advantage is that you won't even need to log in and start FC 24 to enjoy these benefits.

Completing the Foundations SBC sets

There are five sets of Foundations SBC, with the first one available at the very beginning. They are quite basic, and you must complete all of them as early as possible. As a cherry on the cake, the conditions of each set have been made easier in FC 24.

Try to keep the completion costs to a minimum. Completing a set will give you plenty of fodder packs. Try to use them as much as possible in order to reduce the expenses and save as many coins as possible.

Use untradeable cards

EA Sports has removed any form of Welcome Back packs from this year's Ultimate Team, which is a big disappointment. On the bright side, season rewards have been buffed massively, and additional pack sources have been added. Most of the cards you receive from them, if not all, will be untradeable. Try to use these as much as possible.

Save the tradeable ones to sell since coins will be limited towards the start. The quicker you can earn more coins, the better your advantage will be. Hence, it might be smart to use the untradeable cards in your lineup rather than bank on the options that are tradeable even if they appear more potent.

Don't hoard customization items

Everyone likes to decorate their Ultimate Team clubs the way they want. At first, you may think that customization items in FC 24 are few, but your collection will expand quickly as you open more packs. Instead of hoarding everything, sell whatever you can to get a coin advantage.

Don't focus on the meta

FC 24, like all previous FIFA games, will have its meta. The game engine has received a few updates, and there are new playstyles to try out, which will lead to changes in gameplay.

Moreover, a lot of meta tactics that you used towards the end in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team won't work as you might not have the necessary cards at the moment. Starting with something basic will be easier and more rewarding for your Ultimate Team progress.