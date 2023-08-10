EA FC 24 Ultimate Team changes: List of all new features and changes announced

Ultimate Team has been the cornerstone of the FIFA series, and when it comes to EA FC 24, it will be no different. While the release of the game is a few weeks away, EA Sports has already revealed some significant changes coming to the popular mode. The developer confirmed these changes on August 9 on the title's official YouTube channel.

Some changes coming to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team were already circulating as rumors. However, the developer's confirmation helped players learn precisely what to expect in the coming months. Moreover, the community has been eagerly requesting some of the changes for a long time.

All EA FC 24 Ultimate Team changes

The first noticeable change is the availability of many more cards in the form of women footballers. EA Sports had already announced that for the first time in the franchise's history, male and female footballers will be part of the same teams in EA FC 24. Players can mix and match their squads with the best names from the world of men's and women's football.

While the newly adopted chemistry system from FIFA 23 will retain its place in this game, slight changes will be made to it. Icons will offer bonus chemistry to every league in the starting 11. This will help players improve the available chemistry of their starting lineups and use cards from more leagues.

Squad Battles have been a popular mode, especially for beginners. Many players have felt that it takes too long to finish a match, and half will be reduced to four minutes from the existing six in EA FC 24.

Card Evolutions is a new system that will also be introduced. Based on the eligibility criteria, some cards can be developed over time by completing specific objectives. This will increase their stats, overalls, add new playstyles, and more.

Card designs will also get a big tweak, and according to EA Sports, the new art will have much more information on display. Moreover, players will be able to get two walkouts from the same pack. While this will depend on pack luck, it certainly allows players to get more returns from pack openings in the future.

New features like Play Styles were already showcased earlier. They will be part and parcel of almost every footballer in the game, with the best names, like Vinicius, having Play Styles+.

Minor changes will also be made to the Ultimate Team mode, but it will take time for their full extent to be known. Players will have to wait until the full release on September 29 (early access on September 22) to know everything.