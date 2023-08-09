What will be the first promo of EA FC 24? Nike event to arrive as an Early Access exclusive

EA Sports has revealed plenty of information about the upcoming EA FC 24 title through various Deep Dive trailers. These have confirmed the addition of a brand new Nike promo to Ultimate Team. Based on details derived from the pre-order benefits, as well as various hints dropped throughout reveal trailers, that will be the first event of the game cycle.

Not much is known about this upcoming promo. However, gamers have been speculating about what it could feature in the much-anticipated title. Not only will this special series be EA Sports' first collaborative event during the EA FC 24 game cycle, it will also be the very first promo of the entire year. This makes it incredibly exciting for fans around the globe.

Brand new Nike event will be the first promo of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade Exclusive promo only for early access buyers



Nike Promo will start on the 22nd and will be live until 29th of September



First Animated card of the year pic.twitter.com/cUvh0EqkO6 Exclusive promo only for early access buyersNike Promo will start on the 22nd and will be live until 29th of SeptemberFirst Animated card of the year

Nike is a renowned and popular name in the world of sports, making it the perfect candidate for a collaborative promo in EA FC 24. EA Sports has offered multiple such events in the past, with Adidas Numbers Up arriving in FIFA 22 and FIFA 23's Marvel FUT Heroes. However, unlike its predecessors, the Nike promo is set to be the very first one of a game cycle.

EA Sports has provided fans with a list of perks for pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24, which includes Early Access to this game before its Standard version's official release. The bonuses for pre-ordering the former variant include the Nike event, confirming that this promo will be an Early Access exclusive and the first promo of 2023.

Which players will be part of this promo?

With this event being sponsored by Nike, it's natural for athletes associated with this brand to be featured in its special roster. However, not much is known about the theme and concept surrounding this promo. That said, gamers speculate about whether it could be similar to the previously released Adidas Numbers Up series.

This event was released as a one-time deal in FIFA 22 and consisted of a roster of athletes sponsored by the eponymous brand. The cards released during this promo were given a small initial boost and received further upgrades over time to their pace, passing, or dribbling.

This was an interesting concept that could have been executed better, and fans will be hoping that the Nike event in EA FC 24 is more engaging.

However, this inclusion will only last for a limited time during the Early Access duration unlocked by purchasing this game's Ultimate Edition. By doing so, gamers can also get their hands on a guaranteed UCL/UWCL Hero item and 4,600 FC points.